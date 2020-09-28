HS Football: East Pennsboro looking for Week 2 opponent after Susquehanna Township's COVID-19 case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second time in as many weeks, a Cumberland County football team is in search of an opponent.

East Pennsboro's Week 2 game against Susquehanna Township will not be played as scheduled after a player on Township's roster tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Monday.

'Hanna football is shut down through Oct. 10, including practices.

That leaves the Panthers, who are led by first-year head coach John Denniston and are coming off a 37-7 loss to Northern in the season opener, in search of an opponent.

"Hopes of good health for everyone at Twp.!" the school's athletic department tweeted Monday evening. "We are actively seeking a replacement opponent for varsity and JV."

Denniston said they're looking to find an opponent for this week as well.

Last week, Cedar Cliff had to find a new opponent after Lower Dauphin bowed out. Berks Catholic stepped in to face the Colts, which ended in 35-34 double-overtime victory for Cedar Cliff.