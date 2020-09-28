HS Football: East Pennsboro looking for Week 2 opponent after Susquehanna Township's COVID-19 case

For the second time in as many weeks, a Cumberland County football team is in search of an opponent.
East Pennsboro's Week 2 game against Susquehanna Township will not be played as scheduled after a player on Township's roster tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Monday.
'Hanna football is shut down through Oct. 10, including practices.
That leaves the Panthers, who are led by first-year head coach John Denniston and are coming off a 37-7 loss to Northern in the season opener, in search of an opponent.
"Hopes of good health for everyone at Twp.!" the school's athletic department tweeted Monday evening. "We are actively seeking a replacement opponent for varsity and JV."
Denniston said they're looking to find an opponent for this week as well.
Last week, Cedar Cliff had to find a new opponent after Lower Dauphin bowed out. Berks Catholic stepped in to face the Colts, which ended in 35-34 double-overtime victory for Cedar Cliff.
Then on Tuesday, Carlisle Area School District announced it would shut down all buildings and extracurricular activities, including sports, for the rest of the week after five cases of the coronavirus within the district were discovered. That forced the football team to cancel its Week 1 game against Exeter Township, which would up picking up CD East, who had already lost Week 1 matchups due to scheduling delays (State College) and COVID concerns (Governor Mifflin).
