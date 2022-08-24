HS Football: East Pennsboro 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: John Denniston, 3rd year

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2021 season: 5-5 (3-4)

Postseason: did not qualify

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Keith Oates: 3-6, 89, 1

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Dakota Campbell: 65-265, 4.0, 0

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Breckin Swope: 7-107, 15.2, 0

Key returners: Colton Yohe, sr., C-DT; Josh Angelo, jr., G; Keith Oates, jr., QB-LB; Caden Holmes, sr., RB-LB; Travis Brown, sr., TE-LB; Breckin Swope, jr., WR-DB; Logan Newman, so., OL-DL.

Key losses: Jaren Boles, Jacob Dein, Justin Moore, Sy Burgos.

Newcomers: Aaron Angelo, so., RB-LB

Outlook: In his first two years at the helm, head coach John Denniston fielded young rosters that featured freshmen and sophomores taking key snaps in impact roles. With those players returning older, bigger and more experienced, the Panthers want to build on what they considered a strong stretch of play at the end of last season. To do so, they’ll need to replace the historic production from Sy Burgos after his unforgettable senior season.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Playing better down the stretch

The Panthers ended 2021 on a relatively high note, shutting out Mechanicsburg 43-0 in the regular-season finale to keep their slim playoff hopes alive for a few more hours before the other necessary pieces of the playoff puzzle failed to fall into place.

“That final game of the year,” Denniston said, “we knew we needed to win and we needed a little bit of help, and our opponent was in the same boat. So it did take on a little bit of a playoff flair. We played very well in that game and were able to pull it out, so it was a good springboard into this year.”

2. ‘They’re growing up’

East Pennsboro’s past two seasons have been underlined by the program’s youth.

“Two years ago,” Denniston said, “I think we had three or four freshmen that started games. Last year, I think it was two or three, but we were also using freshmen a lot in some pretty key roles.”

The other side of that is that the team has plenty of starters returning with experience. With seven or eight starters on both sides of the ball returning, the Panthers are further ahead than they have been in the recent past.

“They’re growing up,” Denniston said, “and they had the benefit of a great offseason.”

3. Strength up front

In particular, the Panthers’ experience shows itself in an offensive line that features three-year starters in senior Colton Yohe and junior Josh Angelo, as well as Logan Newman, who’s coming off what Denniston considered a strong freshman year.

Angelo and Yohe also anchor the line on the team’s seasoned defensive unit that includes linebackers Keith Oates, Dakota Campbell and Caden Holmes, and a secondary that features Breckin Swope and Travis Brown.

4. RBs are ready

Behind an offensive front is a backfield that lost Sy Burgos (123 carries, 927 yards, 11 touchdowns) to graduation. Burgos missed several games last season, giving the next generation of running backs a chance to tape reps. The experience, and the confidence it yielded, should aid the transition.

“We don’t have that one dramatic take-your-breath-away runner,” Denniston said, “but we’ve got five or six guys who are really, really good runners. They’re fast. They run tough. They execute very well.”

The corps includes Campbell, who saw time at a variety of positions last season, Trey Good, and newcomers Aaron Angelo, Colin Benoist and Terrell James.

Spelling the running game is a passing attack coordinated by junior quarterback Keith Oates, who took over the starting spot at the end of his freshman year and gained experience with a full year in the role as a sophomore. His prime targets include Breckin Swope, who reprises his role as the team’s top wideout.

5. Campbell’s versatility

Aside from contributing to the offensive backfield and anchoring the linebacking corps on defense, Campbell also returns as the team’s punter and kicker. Campbell converted five of eight field goal attempts and 19 of 20 extra points and averaged 36.1 yards with his 35 punts.

“I try to be as versatile as I can for the coaches,” he said.

EAST PENNSBORO 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at York Suburban

Sept. 2 vs. Palmyra

Sept. 9 vs. Milton Hershey

Sept. 16 at Gettysburg*

Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

Sept. 30 at Mechanicsburg*

Oct. 7 vs. Northern*

Oct. 14 at Shippensburg*

Oct. 21 vs. Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 28 at Waynesboro*

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Denniston on Campbell’s impact on the field: “He was just all over the place for us – kind of a Swiss Army knife. He played a lot of quarterback for us last year as well, tailback. We used him in the slot. He should be a real good weapon for us this season.”

Yohe on the team’s growth: “Last year, we had some guys who had never even played football in their lives before. It’s much different this year. We’re much more focused. We’re more ready to go out there.”

Angelo on teammates making adjustments: “It’s really interesting to see how they take on their roles. A couple of them get intimidated every now and then, but I’ve seen a lot of kids grow and step in the roles they’re supposed to play to help us be a better football team.”