HS Football: East Pennsboro 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: John Denniston, second year
Classification: 4A
Division: Mid-Penn Colonial
2020 season: 3-4 (2-4)
Postseason: did not qualify
Returning Leaders
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Keith Oates: 3-6, 89, 1
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
Sy Burgos: 75-711, 9.5, 10
Devin Shepherd: 86-438, 5.1, 3
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Joshua Wortherley: 6-102, 17.0, 1
Key returners: Jaren Boles, sr., T-DE; Jacob Dein, sr., T; Colton Yohe, jr., C-DT; Justin Moore, sr., T; Josh Angelo, sr., G; Sy Burgos, sr., RB-CB; Keith Oates, QB-LB; Matt Sullivan, jr., TE-LB; Caden Holmes, jr., RB-LB; Travis Brown, jr., TE-LB.
Key losses: Jacob Shermeyer, Zack Zeiders.
Newcomers: Trey Good, so., CB-RB; Breckin Swope, so., WR-SS; Paul Sanderson, so., WR-SS; Colin Benoist, so., RB-SS.
Outlook: The Panthers have their sights set on a postseason berth. With size and experience up front, returning backs to carry the load behind them and a commitment to adding strength, size and numbers in the offseason, East Pennsboro has the pieces to gain ground on the competition.
2020 All-Sentinel Football Team: QB Micah Brubaker named Player of the Year after leading Mechanicsburg back to postseason
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Denniston settles in
Taking over a program poses a daunting task. Taking over a program three weeks before a school shutdown and the implementation of health safety protocols is unprecedented, and it’s what John Denniston had to face upon his hiring as head coach last March. Denniston, who had spent time coaching Central Dauphin at the youth level, found the installation of his schemes to be relatively easy. Getting to know the young players he inherited – many of whom he hadn’t met before the shutdown – was a different story. But after working together throughout last year’s unusual season, and spending time together in the offseason, Denniston and his players have had a chance to build a rapport in Year Two.
2. Youth and depth
The Panthers lost seven seniors to graduation, but made up for the losses – and then some – with an incoming freshman class featuring 14 or 15 players. The extra numbers help a roster that Denniston said wore down toward the end of last season due to a lack of depth. He also noted that his players added bulk through dedicated weight training in the offseason. Due to health and safety protocols over the winter, players would move their workouts outdoors in order to maintain a safe distance.
3. Returning linemen
A bulk of East Pennsboro’s bulk belongs on an experienced front, which retained four of its five starters last year in Jaren Boles, Jacob Dein, Colton Yohe and Justin Moore. A fifth lineman, Josh Angelo, was the team’s starting fullback last year. The players up front key the Panthers’ pro-set offense, which is geared to focus on the run and lead into play-action. The defensive line, flanked by Boles and Angelo on the ends, is also the foundation for the East Pennsboro defense.
4. Kicking into ‘Sy’ gear
Behind the line, East Pennsboro boasts a set of experienced backs, including senior Sy Burgos, who averaged more than 100 yards per game with a mix of track speed – he ran a 11.03 fully automatic timed 100-meter dash – and advanced football acumen, eluding defenders and avoiding hits.
5. Oates’ growth
Joining Burgos in the backfield is sophomore quarterback Keith Oates, who started under center in East Pennsboro’s season finale as a freshman last year and contributed to special teams throughout the season. Benefiting from a whole offseason of studying the playbook and bonding with his teammates, Oates also experienced a growth spurt, eclipsing the 6-foot and 200-pound thresholds.
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 at York Suburban
Sept. 3 vs. New Oxford
Sept. 10 at Milton Hershey
Sept. 17 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*
Sept. 24 at Northern*
Oct. 1 vs. Susquehanna Township*
Oct. 8 at West Perry*
Oct. 15 vs. Waynesboro*
Oct. 22 at Shippensburg*
Oct. 29 vs. Mechanicsburg*
*denotes conference game
THEY SAID IT
Burgos on what he’s looking forward to this season: “It’s our senior year, our last season for Friday night lights. We need to take every moment in.”
Denniston on his takeaway from last season: The winning is important. It’s always important, but it really took a backseat because you could see the value of collecting centrally every day at three o’clock or four o’clock, giving the kids something to sink their teeth in, giving the coaches something to sink their teeth in. I think it grounded everybody, that there was some place to go every day after we all sat in our houses for months. It felt good to be able to come out every day, connect with the kids and see that this is something that really does go beyond just football.”
Denniston on Burgos: “He’s got a tremendous burst and vision. He’s very, very fast. He’s an outstanding track athlete as well, but he’s not just a track guy playing football. He’s a football guy who also runs track. He’s very shifty, doesn’t take a lot of hits, and he’s very, very good in the open field.”
