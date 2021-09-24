HS Football: Eagles soar to emotional victory over Altoona

The list of multiple Mid-Penn titles, a 1992 state championship and nine District 3 crowns echoed out of the public address system at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Stadium seven minutes prior to kickoff against Altoona.
Players who dressed in CV red and white across a 24-year span congregated on the Eagles sideline.
A feeling of tranquility, quietude and placidity encompassed the stadium in a moment of silence.
Friday night was a night of honor, a night to remember the late Tim Rimpfel. Rimpfel, the former Eagles coach, died Tuesday at age 73.
And when CV’s Isaac Sines connected with a wide open J.D. Hunter for a 34-yard touchdown among Altoona defenders in the middle of the field early in the third quarter, it was full steam ahead for the Eagles, as they fended off the visiting Mountain Lions 27-14 in a game that honored one of the legendary coaches in Mid-Penn and Pennsylvania football history.
“I know Coach Rimpfel’s looking down, and I know he’s smiling right now,” said assistant coach Craig Schweitzer, who stepped in for head coach Josh Oswalt Friday with Oswalt quarantining at home after a positive COVID test. “I spent a lot of years with him and, you know, it was a tough night for me, personally.”
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams began to find their groove in the second. Altoona’s Ethan Stroup posted the game’s first points, gliding into the end zone untouched on an 11-yard counter, providing the ‘Lions with the 7-0 edge. Sines and the Eagles mounted a drive into Altoona territory on the ensuing possession, which ended with a Sines’ 35-yard field goal, trimming the Altoona lead to four.
The Mountain Lions next drive stalled out quickly and the Eagles (3-2 overall, 1-1 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) went to work in the two-minute drill. Sines tagged Caden Pines and Griffin Huffman with 18- and 19-yard receptions, and three plays later, Sines shoveled a swing pass to Hunter, who found pay dirt from six yards out to grasp the three-point advantage.
“We had a good week of practice, we had the right scheme, and, you know, the coaches put us in the right place,” Sines said. “We played hard, and most importantly, we finished this week.”
Sines and Hunter’s 34-yard pitch-and-catch accounted for the next CV six and Sines later tacked on another three points, sailing another 35-yard field goal through the uprights in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-7, the Lions (1-1, 3-2) aimed to answer, but an errant pass from quarterback Aidan Steinbugl found the hands of CV’s Max Wilken, who proceeded to sprint to the house from 27 yards out, dilating the Eagles’ lead to 20.
Altoona’s Alex Yost scored on a 5-yard run in the waning seconds.
Sines finished the Mid-Penn Commonwealth brawl with 155 passing yards on 12 of 18 completions, including two touchdowns and one interception. Hunter recorded 43 receiving yards on three receptions while barreling for another 43 yards on the ground across 10 carries. For Altoona, Stroup packed the most punch against a stingy Eagle defense, rushing for 70 yards and one score.
Forced turnovers also keyed CV’s victory, as the Mountain Lions fumbled twice and Steinbugl tallied the interception.
“We made some plays on the ground but, you know, you can’t turn the ball over,” Altoona head coach Vince Nedimyer Jr. said. “Anytime you turn the ball over, you’re going to lose. Our kids know that, and they’re aware of it.”
Riding a three-game win streak, the Eagles visit Central Dauphin East next week while the Mountain Lions host Harrisburg.
“I can’t say enough about these coaches. They really had a great game plan. They did a great job this week, and I just tried to stay out of their way,” Schweitzer said. “The only thing I had to worry about was making sure our captains knew where the coin toss was.”
