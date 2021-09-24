HS Football: Eagles soar to emotional victory over Altoona

The list of multiple Mid-Penn titles, a 1992 state championship and nine District 3 crowns echoed out of the public address system at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Stadium seven minutes prior to kickoff against Altoona.

Players who dressed in CV red and white across a 24-year span congregated on the Eagles sideline.

A feeling of tranquility, quietude and placidity encompassed the stadium in a moment of silence.

Friday night was a night of honor, a night to remember the late Tim Rimpfel. Rimpfel, the former Eagles coach, died Tuesday at age 73.

And when CV’s Isaac Sines connected with a wide open J.D. Hunter for a 34-yard touchdown among Altoona defenders in the middle of the field early in the third quarter, it was full steam ahead for the Eagles, as they fended off the visiting Mountain Lions 27-14 in a game that honored one of the legendary coaches in Mid-Penn and Pennsylvania football history.

“I know Coach Rimpfel’s looking down, and I know he’s smiling right now,” said assistant coach Craig Schweitzer, who stepped in for head coach Josh Oswalt Friday with Oswalt quarantining at home after a positive COVID test. “I spent a lot of years with him and, you know, it was a tough night for me, personally.”