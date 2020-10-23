HS Football: Despite 5-0 record, Mechanicsburg not guaranteed district playoff berth after win over Waynesboro

Mechanicsburg's Micha Brubaker looks to pass against Waynesboro at John H. Frederick Field Friday night.
Adam Kulikowski, 4th Down Magazine
Andy Shay
4th Down Magazine
MECHANICSBURG — All Mechanicsburg can do is wait and see what the numbers say in terms of earning a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth.
The undefeated Wildcats took care of what they can control by using a lights out effort from their defense to overwhelm once-beaten Waynesboro Friday night at John H. Frederick Field.
Mechanicsburg’s defense used a strip-sack to force a turnover that led to a touchdown and James Anderson had a pick-six to set the tone for a comfortable 35-7 Colonial Division victory over the Indians.
For the full story from 4th Down Magazine, click
here.
Mechanicsburg West Perry 6
Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker, center, is sacked by West Perry’s Nash Ranck, bottom, and Derek Snook during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 1
Mechanicsburg’s Parker Sample, bottom, drags down West Perry’s Ian Goodling to make the tackle during the quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 2
Mechanicsburg’s Rashawn Early-Holton, front, pulls in a pass in front of West Perry’s Isaiah Weller during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 3
Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Shearer, left, hits West Perry’s Seth Rosenberry as he picks up a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 4
Mechanicsburg’s quarterback Micah Brubaker scrambles out of the pocket as he looks for an open receiver during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 5
West Perry’s Ian Goodling intercepts a pass intended for Mechanicsburg’s James Anderson during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 7
Mechanicsburg’s Rashawn Early-Holton, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Mechanicsburg West Perry 8
Mechanicsburg’s Parker Sample picks up a short gain of yards before being run out of bounds during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 9
Mechanicsburg’s Parker Sample, center, is brought down by West Perry’s Tyler Wonders, left and Elijah Puchalsky during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 10
Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker, center, throws a pass during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 11
West Perry’s Seth Rosenberry. center, is tackled by Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Shearer,, left, and Sam Geraty, back, during the third quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 12
Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Shearer, right, picks up a gain of yards before being tackled by West Perry’s Seth Rosenberry during the third quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg West Perry 13
Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker, center, drives through an opening in the defensive line during the third quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.
