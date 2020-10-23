HS Football: Despite 5-0 record, Mechanicsburg not guaranteed district playoff berth after win over Waynesboro

MECHANICSBURG — All Mechanicsburg can do is wait and see what the numbers say in terms of earning a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth.

The undefeated Wildcats took care of what they can control by using a lights out effort from their defense to overwhelm once-beaten Waynesboro Friday night at John H. Frederick Field.

Mechanicsburg’s defense used a strip-sack to force a turnover that led to a touchdown and James Anderson had a pick-six to set the tone for a comfortable 35-7 Colonial Division victory over the Indians.

This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.

