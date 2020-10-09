HS Football: Defense makes big plays, Boiling Springs cruises past Big Spring in Battle of the Springs

BOILING SPRINGS — “We are built differently” is the Bubbler slogan this year, and it appeared so Friday night.
Boiling Springs moved to 3-0 for the first time in several years Friday night after a 35-21 win over rival Big Spring, but it didn’t come without a fight at Bud Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
“We haven’t been in that position before, but we responded,” Bubblers head coach Brad Zell said. “I told the guys we are built differently than in years past, and we were in that position, we would have folded. Big Spring brought their A-game, and they are a tough team.”
Big Spring stunned Boiling Springs on their opening drive, but the Bubblers responded quickly to take charge of the game.
Big Spring (1-2, 0-2 Capital) capitalized on a 48-yard completion from Jack Shulenberger to Logan Schmidt. Moments later Dillon Wakefield ran in from 4 yards out for the score on the Bulldogs’ opening possession.
The Bubblers took their second possession 51 yards as De’Von James scrambled in from the 4 and the Bubblers tied the game at 7-7.
Boiling Springs (3-0, 2-0 Capital) forced the Bulldogs to punt from deep, and with the short field, Colin Lunde capped a four-play drive with a score from the 9 for a 14-7 lead after a Jack Laing PAT.
The turning point came on the next two possessions. Jaydan Barrick picked off a Shulenberger screen pass and ran in from 16 yards. On the ensuing possession, Barrick picked up a blocked punt and ran in from the 7 for a 28-7 advantage.
“This was a dream tonight,” Barrick said. “On the interception, I saw Shulenberger roll out, and saw the running back and stepped in front of him. I just barely got into the end zone. On the punt, I just happened to be in the right place when the ball bounced. We didn’t play as well defensively tonight as the past two games, but we made plays when we needed to.”
The Bubbler defense chased Shulenberger all over the field, allowing him little running room while sacking him seven times for a loss of 54 yards. When he had time, he completed 10 passes for 194 yards. Dillon Wakefield rushed 14 times for a tough 85 yards for the Bulldogs.
Boiling Springs, which went winless last year, ran the ball and made big plays in the pass game. Aidan Metzger had 100 yards rushing, Joey Menke had 71 on eight totes, including a 40-yard dash that sealed the victory.
The story was the defense that stopped the Bulldogs on three fourth-down plays, scored two touchdowns and sacked Shulenberger seven times as well as had 12 plays for negative or zero yardage.
“We spent a lot of time on Zoom, and we know what we are supposed to be doing on both offense and defense,” Metzger said. “We stuck together during the quarantine, and we stuck together and we have one mind and achieve one goal. This was a very good rivalry game, but the defense stood our ground and played our defense.”
