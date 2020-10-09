HS Football: Defense makes big plays, Boiling Springs cruises past Big Spring in Battle of the Springs

The turning point came on the next two possessions. Jaydan Barrick picked off a Shulenberger screen pass and ran in from 16 yards. On the ensuing possession, Barrick picked up a blocked punt and ran in from the 7 for a 28-7 advantage.

“This was a dream tonight,” Barrick said. “On the interception, I saw Shulenberger roll out, and saw the running back and stepped in front of him. I just barely got into the end zone. On the punt, I just happened to be in the right place when the ball bounced. We didn’t play as well defensively tonight as the past two games, but we made plays when we needed to.”

The Bubbler defense chased Shulenberger all over the field, allowing him little running room while sacking him seven times for a loss of 54 yards. When he had time, he completed 10 passes for 194 yards. Dillon Wakefield rushed 14 times for a tough 85 yards for the Bulldogs.

Boiling Springs, which went winless last year, ran the ball and made big plays in the pass game. Aidan Metzger had 100 yards rushing, Joey Menke had 71 on eight totes, including a 40-yard dash that sealed the victory.

The story was the defense that stopped the Bulldogs on three fourth-down plays, scored two touchdowns and sacked Shulenberger seven times as well as had 12 plays for negative or zero yardage.