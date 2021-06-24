HS Football: Cumberland Valley's Troy Collard chasing dreams with commitment to Air Force

Cumberland Valley’s Troy Collard can catch passes, score touchdowns, shed blocks and intercept a throw or two. He’s a “do it all” kind of player.
And before he knows it, the wide receiver/tight end/safety may add another skill to his already growing repertoire: flying a fighter jet.
In a post on Twitter Wednesday, the Eagles rising senior announced his commitment to the United States Air Force Academy, where he’ll play under head coach Troy Calhoun.
“I’ve always wanted to go to an academy, and I really wanted to become a fighter pilot,” Collard said in a phone interview Thursday. “So, it made my choice pretty clear.”
From a football perspective, Collard said the choice was a bit tougher. Collard pulled in nine Division I offers this offseason, a list that includes the University of Pennsylvania, Army, Navy, Yale University, Robert Morris University, Lehigh University and Columbia University.
He said after every visit, no matter the school, he imagined himself playing football there. But after visiting Air Force, and sleeping on it for a couple days, Collard said he knew that’s where he wanted to call home after high school.
“I loved all the coaches from all three (military) academies,” Collard said. “In a football aspect, it was very close in my mind. When it came down to it, it was more what I was going to do after college that finalized my decision.”
Collard grabbed six receptions for 142 yards as a junior and tied for the team high with two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he added 42 tackles (28 solo), six for loss and a sack.
With the Falcons, Collard is set to slide into a linebacker role, he said. He’s played wide receiver/tight end and safety under Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt in his three seasons with the Eagles.
“I’m really excited to work with the coaches and the players there,” Collard said. “I visited last weekend and I had a great time meeting all the coaches and some of the players.”
The Eagles standout still has one more season in the red and white. He said while he’s excited for his future endeavors in the Centennial State, he’s ready to lace up the cleats and throw on the pads with his CV teammates for one last go-around.
“I’m really excited to watch my team develop. We were really young last year,” Collard said. “We had a lot of sophomores and a couple of juniors getting their first varsity minutes, so this year and then next year when I’m gone, I’m really excited to watch my team grow and continue to progress.”
