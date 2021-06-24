HS Football: Cumberland Valley's Troy Collard chases dreams with commitment to Air Force

Collard grabbed six receptions for 142 yards as a junior and tied for the team high with two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he added 42 tackles (28 solo), six for loss and a sack.

With the Falcons, Collard is set to slide into a linebacker role, he said. He’s played wide receiver/tight end and safety under Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt in his three seasons with the Eagles.

“I’m really excited to work with the coaches and the players there,” Collard said. “I visited last weekend and I had a great time meeting all the coaches and some of the players.”

The Eagles standout still has one more season in the red and white. He said while he’s excited for his future endeavors in the Centennial State, he’s ready to lace up the cleats and throw on the pads with his CV teammates for one last go-around.

“I'm really excited to watch my team develop. We were really young last year,” Collard said. "We had a lot of sophomores and a couple of juniors getting their first varsity minutes, so this year and then next year when I’m gone, I'm really excited to watch my team grow and continue to progress.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

