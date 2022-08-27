HS Football: Cumberland Valley's comeback, strong starts for Shippensburg and Northern, and other Week 1 highlights

Trailing by 10 points midway through the third quarter, Cumberland Valley scored 14 unanswered points before the final whistle in a 31-27 non-league win over Manheim Township in the season opener for both teams Friday night at new-look Chapman Field.

JD Hunter authored the momentum-swinging play of the second half, a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown that pulled the Eagles to within three points of their Lancaster-Lebanon League foes with 4:08 left in the third quarter.

Hunter later caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Isaac Sines with 9:50 left to author the go-ahead score.

Manheim Township had taken a 20-17 lead over Cumberland Valley into a halftime break that was extended due to a lightning delay. The Eagles had taken a 10-0 lead through the end of the first quarter on a Sines pass to Paddy Hernjak and a Sines 29-yard field goal. Sines also scored a second-quarter touchdown on a 41-yard run.

Shippensburg 28, Cedar Cliff 10: Trae Kater scored a pair of touchdowns in a highly anticipated season opener featuring a pair of District 3 playoff qualifiers who met in last year’s quarterfinal round. The Greyhounds exacted a measure of revenge for the 10-7 playoff loss, taking a 7-0 lead on an Amari Kerr 1-yard plunge and doubling it when Kater intercepted Cedar Cliff quarterback Ethan Dorrell (4/12, 54 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception) and ran it back for a touchdown.

Kater later scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. Shippensburg quarterback Tucker Chamberlin (8/10, 159 yards, 1 touchdown) connected with Erby Weller for the other touchdown that put Shippensburg up 20-0 early in the second quarter.

The game, which was delayed an hour due to a lockdown in the Shippensburg School District Friday afternoon, also endured a 45-minute lightning delay in the second half.

Nathan Lusk caught a Dorrell pass for the Colts’ only touchdown, and Derek Witmer kicked a 47-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half. The teams combined for 651 yards of offense.

Greencastle-Antrim 28, Big Spring 13: Two Blue Devil touchdowns in the final 38 seconds of the first half broke the game open. Ethan Eisenberg (13/28, 185 yards, 1 touchdown) put the Bulldogs up 13-7 with a touchdown pass to Aaron Matthews with 53 seconds left in the half, but the Blue Devils answered when Austin Wyand took the enduing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Greencastle then recovered a kickoff that landed between Big Spring players at the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line, setting up a Logan Alvey 1-yard score.

Big Spring outgained Greencastle 306 yards to 272. Andrew Witter caught seven Eisenberg passes for 102 yards, and Grant Hall rushed eight times for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Boiling Springs 66, Littlestown 18: For the second straight season opener, the Bubblers posted more than 60 points against Littlestown. Boiling Springs' Liam Fisher completed five of his six passes for two touchdowns — both to Blake Delevan — and 151 yards. Travis Cannon also rushed for two touchdowns, complementing touchdown runs from Matthew McNair, Lyan McNair, Javier Rosario, Julyan Dodson and Fisher. Aside from his two receiving touchdowns, Delevan also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Northern 45, Red Land 6: The Polar Bears barreled to a season-opening win and spoiling the debut of Eric Depew as Red Land’s head coach. Northern quarterback Timmy Bonin completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 250 yards and touchdowns to Mason Yohn, Kyle Lamb and Kade Kitts. Bonin and Cole Bartram also rushed for one touchdown each, and Tallon Belluscio added a kickoff return for a score.

Trinity 35, Delone Catholic 7: In a game shortened due to lighting issues in the second half, four different Shamrocks scored touchdowns to win their second consecutive season opener under head coach Jordan Hill.

Trinity quarterback Caleb Wray hit Cole Cappawana for a 34-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Messiah Mickens added two rushing touchdowns, and Max Schlager added one to give the Shamrocks a 28-0 lead before the end of the first half. Collin Morrow completed the Trinity scoring with an interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Camp Hill 43, Newport 7: Lions quarterback Drew Branstetter completed 15 of 22 passing attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns — to Noah Doi, Kobe Moore and Alex Long — setting the tone for Camp Hill. Branstetter and Moore also rushed for one touchdown each. Defensively, Alex Long recovered a fumble for a touchdown, and Luke Parise finished with 14 tackles.