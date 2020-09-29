HS Football: Cumberland Valley to visit Mechanicsburg for Thanksgiving morning game

Throw your turkey in the oven, grab your blankets and gloves and get ready for some Thanksgiving morning football.
No, not the type with your family in the backyard.
Mechanicsburg will host Cumberland Valley this year on Thanksgiving morning at 10:30 to close out the 2020 football season, a rarity in both matchup and game date in the Midstate.
The two teams agreed to play this year in an attempt to get closer to a 10-game season after the PIAA agreed to a proposal that will allow football teams in Pennsylvania to play until Thanksgiving weekend, even if they don't make the playoffs or are knocked out in the first few weeks of the postseason.
"We were just kind of spitfiring and tossing some things around," Eagles first-year head coach Josh Oswalt said. "I just said to [CV athletic director] Mike Craig, I think we were all sitting in there, [talking about trying to play a local team] ... I said, 'What about playing a local team on Thanksgiving day?'"
The two schools discussed the matchup and agreed to it last week, Mechanicsburg AD Seth Pehanich said prior to Friday's season opener against West Perry.
"That'll be a good challenge," said Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose after Friday's win. "CV's pretty stout, they're on the rebound."
Turkey Day games are not common in the Midstate but are more common out east, where traditional holiday clashes like Northampton vs. Catasauqua and Easton vs. Phillipsburg (New Jersey) are common. Easton and Phillipsburg met for the 113th time last year, a game that ended with a brawl.
It is not expected this will portend a future Thanksgiving rivalry between the Wildcats and Eagles. Rose said he would like to see it some sort of yearly contest between the programs happen, even if as a preseason scrimmage, but Oswalt was much less committal, saying he hasn't discussed it with anyone.
Both teams used to play each other years ago, and one of those contests featured a younger Oswalt, then a linebacker for the 2001 and 2003 District 3 champion Eagles.
"Last time we played Mechanicsburg it was my sophomore year," Oswalt said, adding he thought it was a 24-7 Saturday win. "That was a good little backyard brawl."
With the District 3 playoff field cut roughly in half this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be tougher for both teams to make the postseason. The Eagles (Class 6A) are in the midst of a rebuild under Oswalt and just lost to Altoona in the season opener, making any path to the four-team 6A playoffs significantly tougher. The Wildcats (5A) won their opener and will likely need to win nearly all of their games to make the four-team 5A field.
