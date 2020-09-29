 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Cumberland Valley to visit Mechanicsburg for Thanksgiving morning game
alert top story
HS Football

HS Football: Cumberland Valley to visit Mechanicsburg for Thanksgiving morning game

{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg West Perry 10

Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker, center, throws a pass during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Throw your turkey in the oven, grab your blankets and gloves and get ready for some Thanksgiving morning football.

No, not the type with your family in the backyard. 

Mechanicsburg will host Cumberland Valley this year on Thanksgiving morning at 10:30 to close out the 2020 football season, a rarity in both matchup and game date in the Midstate.

The two teams agreed to play this year in an attempt to get closer to a 10-game season after the PIAA agreed to a proposal that will allow football teams in Pennsylvania to play until Thanksgiving weekend, even if they don't make the playoffs or are knocked out in the first few weeks of the postseason. 

"We were just kind of spitfiring and tossing some things around," Eagles first-year head coach Josh Oswalt said. "I just said to [CV athletic director] Mike Craig, I think we were all sitting in there, [talking about trying to play a local team] ... I said, 'What about playing a local team on Thanksgiving day?'"

The two schools discussed the matchup and agreed to it last week, Mechanicsburg AD Seth Pehanich said prior to Friday's season opener against West Perry.

"That'll be a good challenge," said Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose after Friday's win. "CV's pretty stout, they're on the rebound."

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall
+4 2020 Cumberland Valley Football Preview: Eagles QBs, playmakers stand to benefit in Josh Oswalt's system
+4 2020 Mechanicsburg Football Preview: After breakout 2019, Brubakers, Wildcats looking to challenge in new division

Turkey Day games are not common in the Midstate but are more common out east, where traditional holiday clashes like Northampton vs. Catasauqua and Easton vs. Phillipsburg (New Jersey) are common. Easton and Phillipsburg met for the 113th time last year, a game that ended with a brawl. 

It is not expected this will portend a future Thanksgiving rivalry between the Wildcats and Eagles. Rose said he would like to see it some sort of yearly contest between the programs happen, even if as a preseason scrimmage, but Oswalt was much less committal, saying he hasn't discussed it with anyone. 

Both teams used to play each other years ago, and one of those contests featured a younger Oswalt, then a linebacker for the 2001 and 2003 District 3 champion Eagles.

"Last time we played Mechanicsburg it was my sophomore year," Oswalt said, adding he thought it was a 24-7 Saturday win. "That was a good little backyard brawl."

With the District 3 playoff field cut roughly in half this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be tougher for both teams to make the postseason. The Eagles (Class 6A) are in the midst of a rebuild under Oswalt and just lost to Altoona in the season opener, making any path to the four-team 6A playoffs significantly tougher. The Wildcats (5A) won their opener and will likely need to win nearly all of their games to make the four-team 5A field.

HS Football: Cumberland Valley falls behind in loss to Altoona in Week 1
HS Football: It was a 'pretty weird' night, but Micah Brubaker's 4 combined TDs gave Mechanicsburg's season-opening win familiar feel
+13 HS Football Photos: West Perry at Mechanicsburg

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News