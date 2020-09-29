HS Football: Cumberland Valley to visit Mechanicsburg for Thanksgiving morning game

Throw your turkey in the oven, grab your blankets and gloves and get ready for some Thanksgiving morning football.

No, not the type with your family in the backyard.

Mechanicsburg will host Cumberland Valley this year on Thanksgiving morning at 10:30 to close out the 2020 football season, a rarity in both matchup and game date in the Midstate.

The two teams agreed to play this year in an attempt to get closer to a 10-game season after the PIAA agreed to a proposal that will allow football teams in Pennsylvania to play until Thanksgiving weekend, even if they don't make the playoffs or are knocked out in the first few weeks of the postseason.

"We were just kind of spitfiring and tossing some things around," Eagles first-year head coach Josh Oswalt said. "I just said to [CV athletic director] Mike Craig, I think we were all sitting in there, [talking about trying to play a local team] ... I said, 'What about playing a local team on Thanksgiving day?'"

The two schools discussed the matchup and agreed to it last week, Mechanicsburg AD Seth Pehanich said prior to Friday's season opener against West Perry.

"That'll be a good challenge," said Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose after Friday's win. "CV's pretty stout, they're on the rebound."