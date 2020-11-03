HS Football: Cumberland Valley to host Carlisle in Week 7 Game of the Week

The king has been unseated, at least for one week.

Cumberland Valley will play host to Carlisle on Friday night, and to our Sentinel Game of the Week.

It knocks off weekly champion Mechanicsburg, which had won the fan vote five of the previous six weeks this season.

The GOTW pits former Thundering Herd coach Josh Oswalt against his old team. Oswalt, a CV grad, is in his first year in charge of the Eagles.

Neither team qualified for the District 3 Class 6A playoffs and are instead finishing out their regular season schedules in a unique-to-2020 setup the PIAA allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in which football teams can play regular season games if they have not qualified for the postseason up until Thanksgiving.

The matchup picked up 214 votes, nearly two-thirds of the 341 total cast.

In second was Mechanicsburg at Governor Mifflin in the Class 5A semifinals with 116 votes. Northern at Elco in the 4A semis got seven votes, and Camp Hill at York Catholic in the 2A championship got four votes.

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Herd at Eagles.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.