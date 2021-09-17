HS Football: Cumberland Valley soars to 27-24 win over Commonwealth rival Carlisle

If there’s one takeaway from the Cumberland Valley football team’s 2-2 start, it’s that the Eagles continue to grow more and more as a team.
In Week 1, Cumberland Valley suffered a 35-7 loss at the hands of Manheim Central. In Week 2, the Eagles fared better, limiting Penn State University commit Beau Pribula and Central York to 21 points in a 21-3 loss. Week 3 included Griffin Huffman’s game-clinching scoop-and-score on a bobbled field goal attempt against Spring-Ford, which secured a 23-19 win.
Friday, the Eagles came into Carlisle’s Ken Millen Stadium and defeated the hosts 27-24, handing the Thundering Herd their first loss of the season. Cumberland Valley controlled the first half and fended off Carlisle’s late comeback attempt.
“We have to learn. We are still so young,” Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said of his team (1-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth, 2-2 overall). “We started nine underclassmen on offense last week. Tonight, we started 10. So, it’s just a matter of learning, and we’re gonna continue to grow and this is a good one for us.”
Carlisle (0-1, 3-1) opened the scoring quickly in the first quarter off a CV fumble in its own territory. The Herd went to work with Ezeekai Thomas rushing for the touchdown from 10 yards out. The Eagles countered two drives later. Quarterback Isaac Sines led his offense on a methodical drive, eventually finding Griffin Huffman on a 4-yard slant for six, providing the Eagles with the 7-6 lead.
The offense remained on the sideline when CV found the scoreboard again, as J.D. Hunter sped 64 yards to pay dirt on a punt return, boosting the Eagles’ lead to eight.
Holding the 14-6 edge into the second quarter, Cumberland Valley tacked on three more off a Sines 38-yard field goal to take the 11-point cushion into the half.
Sines marshaled his crew back into the red zone early in the third quarter, but a botched snap halted the Eagles’ drive and set up another field goal attempt, which Sines sent sailing 38 yards through the uprights.
Attempting a charge back, the Herd ran into offensive struggles with a fumble. Moments later, Sines delivered a floating pass to Huffman for another touchdown from 27 yards out.
Carlisle refused to go quietly, though. Trailing 21 points, the Herd scored 18 unanswered, including a 4-yard touchdown pass from Louis Shank to Eli Hargrove in the waning seconds of the game. Carlisle’s scoring also included a 30-yard connection between Shank and wide receiver Josh Zipperer, and a 5-yard burst from Thomas.
“I just told them, that’s a good team there,” Oswalt said of Carlisle. “It’s almost like we let them back in it and stop playing physical and get like gangbusters. We made bigger mistakes when we were up. We lost focus. So for us, as a coaching staff, we’re gonna watch the second half of film tomorrow only.”
Despite being flushed out of the pocket all night, Sines finished his evening with 10 completions on 22 attempts, throwing for 164 yards, coupled with two touchdowns and one interception. On the flip side, the combination of Shank and Thomas totaled a 9-for-27 completion line under CV’s defensive pressure. Shank accounted for 102 stripes through the air and Thomas 12.
CV’s Griffin Huffman snagged four receptions for 87 yards and the two scores. Hargrove paced Carlisle’s receivers, snatching five balls for 74 yards.
Both teams face tough tests ahead in Week 5. The Eagles host Altoona while the Herd travel to Harrisburg Saturday to square off with the Cougars.
Friday’s win over the Herd was Oswalt’s first time back at Ken Millen Stadium since he held the reins to the Carlisle program from 2010-2015. It’s where he began his high school football coaching career at just 24 years old.
Cumberland Valley extended its win streak in the Route 11 series to 17 years with the win.
“It’s a really cool atmosphere here and there’s a lot of great memories that I’ll keep with me forever,” Oswalt said. “We won some awesome games here, I saw a lot of my former players here that came up to say hello and that’s what this is all about. It’s always about the student-athletes. It’s always about the kids that I was able to impact through coaching and in life. And to see they’re having families of their own and they’re doing well for themselves, you know, that’s why I do this. I live for those interactions and those relationships.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports