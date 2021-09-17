HS Football: Cumberland Valley soars to 27-24 win over Commonwealth rival Carlisle

Despite being flushed out of the pocket all night, Sines finished his evening with 10 completions on 22 attempts, throwing for 164 yards, coupled with two touchdowns and one interception. On the flip side, the combination of Shank and Thomas totaled a 9-for-27 completion line under CV’s defensive pressure. Shank accounted for 102 stripes through the air and Thomas 12.

CV’s Griffin Huffman snagged four receptions for 87 yards and the two scores. Hargrove paced Carlisle’s receivers, snatching five balls for 74 yards.

Both teams face tough tests ahead in Week 5. The Eagles host Altoona while the Herd travel to Harrisburg Saturday to square off with the Cougars.

Friday’s win over the Herd was Oswalt’s first time back at Ken Millen Stadium since he held the reins to the Carlisle program from 2010-2015. It’s where he began his high school football coaching career at just 24 years old.

Cumberland Valley extended its win streak in the Route 11 series to 17 years with the win.