HS Football: Cumberland Valley selling masks for fundraiser; unveils new helmet design

Cumberland Valley football has been busy this week unveiling new face coverings — one for fans and one for players.

On Monday, the team announced it is selling masks to wear in public during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a fundraiser. The masks go for $20, and head coach Josh Oswalt said they had sold around 30 within a few hours Monday night.

Then Tuesday morning, the team blasted on social media its new helmet design for the 2020 season, one Oswalt said draws inspiration from previous helmets the Eagles have donned over the decades.

The masks are a fundraising initiative in place of the team's traditional discount cards in which purchasers would receive certain discounts to local businesses that signed up. The pandemic has left many businesses shut down, and Oswalt said it was difficult to get companies on board that were closed.

Tim Warner, who is a representative for Adrenaline Fundraising, suggested selling masks with CV's logo in the spring, but Oswalt was initially against it because he didn't "even wanna look at masks."

But that changed in recent weeks as Oswalt followed the news and realized masks would be a mainstay for some time.