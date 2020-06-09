HS Football: Cumberland Valley selling masks for fundraiser; unveils new helmet design

Cumberland Valley football has been busy this week unveiling new face coverings — one for fans and one for players.
On Monday, the team announced it is selling masks to wear in public during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a fundraiser. The masks go for $20, and head coach Josh Oswalt said they had sold around 30 within a few hours Monday night.
Then Tuesday morning, the team blasted on social media its new helmet design for the 2020 season, one Oswalt said draws inspiration from previous helmets the Eagles have donned over the decades.
The masks are a fundraising initiative in place of the team's traditional discount cards in which purchasers would receive certain discounts to local businesses that signed up. The pandemic has left many businesses shut down, and Oswalt said it was difficult to get companies on board that were closed.
Tim Warner, who is a representative for Adrenaline Fundraising, suggested selling masks with CV's logo in the spring, but Oswalt was initially against it because he didn't "even wanna look at masks."
But that changed in recent weeks as Oswalt followed the news and realized masks would be a mainstay for some time.
"The reality is, regardless of how we live our life … masks are going to be prevalent," Oswalt said. "Why not put some school spirit on those masks and use it as a fundraiser ...?"
Oswalt said the team's annual offseason camp was cancelled due to COVID-19, and a planned car wash, sub sale and alumni golf fundraising outing were also impacted. So they got more "imaginative."
The helmets, meanwhile, are not a drastic overhaul from previous iterations of CV's classic look.
"I wanted to find a way to bridge the tradition with the modern approach," Oswalt said. "I’m trying to jump into and learn even more about the history of my alma mater. ... There’s a tie to, realistically, every decade on the helmet."
The design maintains the intertwined "CV" on the sides. But the main color is now white rather than red, leaving the face guard and lettering red, inverting the most recent color layout back to what it looked like for 28 years, the team said.
And making a return is the star that was synonymous with Cumberland Valley football during the Harry Chapman era in the 1970s and '80s, this time as stickers for players to earn.
