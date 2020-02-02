HS Football: Cumberland Valley's Logan Ramper commits to Slippery Rock

Cumberland Valley receiver Logan Ramper committed to Slippery Rock University on Sunday to play football.

The senior, a first team All-Sentinel pick, played in Cumberland Valley's patented Wing-T offense with limited receiving opportunities, but was consistently the Eagles' best receiving threat. Ramper had 23 receptions, 338 yards and three TDs last season.

The Eagles got back into the playoffs last season after missing out in 2018.

Coached by Shawn Lutz, Slippery Rock went 13-1 last season, won the PSAC Division II title and fell to Minnesota State in the NCAA D2 semifinals.

