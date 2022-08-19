Josh Oswalt would spend hours watching and rewinding film on the VHS player tucked in his bedroom as a senior linebacker on the 2003 Cumberland Valley football team.

Nineteen years later, current CV linebackers Bryce Beutler and Alex Sauve are studying film with the same intensity, except with a few taps of the phone or a few clicks on the computer as they review the digital tape on Hudl.

Oswalt, entering his third season as the Eagles’ head coach, sees a lot of himself in the linebacker duo.

“It’s that extra piece that when they leave the facility, what are they doing?” Oswalt said, “And that’s where they’re different. That’s where I was a freak, as I would grab film from Coach (Tim) Rimpfel and take it home … and sit at the edge of my bed and watch it over and over and over.”

Beutler and Sauve have morphed into the linchpins of the CV defense and have grown side-by-side since Oswalt’s return to his alma mater.

“It means a lot because then I know I trust in him and he trusts in me,” Sauve said of his coach. “And just all that, it’s enough confidence I need to go play.”

Despite the grade-level difference — Beutler, who moved to central Pennsylvania his freshman year, is a senior, and Sauve is a junior — the pair has grown together and formed an unbreakable connection on the field. Beutler broke out onto the scene last year as a junior while Sauve has played consistent time since his freshman campaign. The CV one-two punch combined for 125 tackles a season ago, with Sauve’s 74 stops leading the team and Beutler’s 51 ranking third.

Off the gridiron, they are close friends and consider one another to be “film nuts.”

“I think together, we bring a lot of intensity,” Beutler said.

“You can count on both of us to have multiple hours, just countless hours of film every week,” Sauve said. “We know what’s gonna happen and we just go and fly around.”

Beutler and Sauve have also grown in leadership roles. Beutler was named one of CV’s five senior captains for the season and Sauve has been tabbed the “quarterback” of the Eagle defense.

Cumberland Valley has witnessed progress each year under the Oswalt regime, starting with a 3-5 record in 2020 and improving to 5-5 last season. Beutler and Sauve will shoulder the duties of guiding the Eagles another step forward this fall. Both said they expect to challenge one another and have set goals for the 2022 campaign, including containing opposing offenses to 14 points or less in each game.

“We just need to make sure that everyone’s straight and lined up,” Beutler said of the pair’s defensive duties, “and that we’re doing the things we need to do to get better every single day.”

From Oswalt’s perspective, Beutler and Sauve’s transitions to team leaders were natural, stemming from work in the weight room, leading scout team defense during offensive practice windows and vocal leadership.

The CV skipper also views his linebackers as family — Beutler and Sauve spent time with Oswalt’s sons during CV’s youth camps — which makes the challenging conversations easier to discuss. Oswalt said there are few constant mental and physical motors like Beutler and Sauve’s.

“I think it’s just a competitiveness in that position group,” Oswalt said. “Pressure makes diamonds, iron sharpens iron and all those adages that we use, those guys know that we’re better because of every rep we take is going to be challenged by the guy that’s right there with me. It’s kind of like the old Bash Brothers from the Mighty Ducks.”

Entering their final season together, Beutler and Sauve have their sights set on District 3 and PIAA championship hardware. But more than anything, together, they aim to launch the CV defense into another elite level of play.

There aren't any cakewalks in the Eagles' schedule this fall. CV hosts Lancaster-Lebanon perennial power Manheim Township for its season opener before digging in against Central York and Spring-Ford on the road. Week 4 opens a long and toilsome Mid-Penn Commonwealth slate.

Beutler and Sauve's expectations and collective mindset will be challenged.

“I’m just trying to work as hard as I can,” Beutler said of his final year in the red and white, “harder than I ever have (before). It’s my senior year, so I just want to give it all I got and have no regrets.”

“And as a junior,” Sauve said, “I want to give back to these seniors and give them the best possible senior year that they could think of, so I’m just working as hard as I can to give them that year.”

For Oswalt, watching Beutler and Sauve popping pads for one last go around, it’s a full circle moment from 19 years ago.

“That’s what I love about these guys,” Oswalt said, “they're gonna be the ones that stay after on Saturday mornings after practice after we watch film with everybody else, spending an extra 20-30 minutes with Coach (Andy) Casale at linebacker, talking about their linebacking fits, what they can do better, just a lot of things.

“That’s what makes them special.”