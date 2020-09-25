HS Football: Cumberland Valley falls behind in loss to Altoona in Week 1

ALTOONA — One year can make a big difference.
Cumberland Valley opened its high school football season Friday night against Altoona in its Mid-Penn Conference opener and never really got anything going offensively in a 28-14 loss at Mansion Park.
The Eagles defeated the Mountain Lions 59-14 a season ago.
"We were concerned leaving Saturday's scrimmage with missed assignments on both sides of the ball," said first-year Cumberland Valley coach Josh Oswalt. "I feel like that came back to bite us tonight. [Marcus Day] played lights out for them and gave them all the opportunities. Our offense wasn't on the field very long, and when we were on the field, we were making elementary mistakes."
Altoona's Day, who along with most of the Mountain Lions struggled last year under then first-year coach Vince Nedimyer Jr., ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and threw for 75 more.
"They are where we were last year [breaking in a new coach]," Day said. "It's great to come out here and get a win and show how far we've come in a year."
Cumberland Valley certainly wasn't helped by an injury to running back Kellan Walker on its third series. Walker did not return to the game.
Day opened the scoring with a 68-yard quarterback sneak up the middle, and Altoona scored again after forcing a Cumberland Valley three-and-out when Ethan Stroup finished off a 48-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. Stroup rushed for 121 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
"We didn't get the first drive we wanted, and our defense responded with a three-and-out," Altoona coach Vince Nedimyer Jr. said. "All the way through, we did what we needed to do. Offensively in the second half, we kept them off the field. Marcus Day grew up tonight. It was great to see him run the offense and operate it the way he did, and we knew he had that in him. It was just a matter of time and being in this offense for another year."
The Eagles cut the lead in half when Alex Kovach completed his only pass of the night, a 56-yard bomb to Griffin Huffman for a touchdown with 3:35 to play in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, still trailing by just seven, Cumberland Valley appeared to have Altoona stopped at the Mountain Lions' 10-yard line when Day threw an incomplete pass. However, the Eagles were called for their only penalty of the game — a roughing the passer call that turned out to be extremely costly.
The call resulted in a first down and allowed Altoona to run out nearly the entire third quarter before Stroup's 35-yard touchdown run that made it 21-7.
"We made a bonehead decision roughing the passer where they would have had to punt from their end zone," Oswalt said. "They struggled with their punt snaps all night, and that could have been a difference-maker. We did hit him late. It was a good call. We hit him late and high, and they got a first down and drove it the next 10 minutes and scored."
Day added an 11-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes to play that made it a 21-point deficit before Gabriel Hayes returned the kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown for Cumberland Valley.
That was the last time an Eagle touched the ball. The Mountain Lions ran the final 4:45 off the clock to set the final. Cumberland Valley ran just six plays from scrimmage in the second half.
"On defense we let them get us down, and they got in our heads," Hayes said. "We can turn this around. We just need to get our head in the game."
