HS Football: Cumberland Valley falls behind in loss to Altoona in Week 1

"We didn't get the first drive we wanted, and our defense responded with a three-and-out," Altoona coach Vince Nedimyer Jr. said. "All the way through, we did what we needed to do. Offensively in the second half, we kept them off the field. Marcus Day grew up tonight. It was great to see him run the offense and operate it the way he did, and we knew he had that in him. It was just a matter of time and being in this offense for another year."

The Eagles cut the lead in half when Alex Kovach completed his only pass of the night, a 56-yard bomb to Griffin Huffman for a touchdown with 3:35 to play in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, still trailing by just seven, Cumberland Valley appeared to have Altoona stopped at the Mountain Lions' 10-yard line when Day threw an incomplete pass. However, the Eagles were called for their only penalty of the game — a roughing the passer call that turned out to be extremely costly.

The call resulted in a first down and allowed Altoona to run out nearly the entire third quarter before Stroup's 35-yard touchdown run that made it 21-7.