HS Football: Cumberland Valley earns 1st win with late score against Spring-Ford

Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman alertly picked up a fumbled snap on a field goal attempt and raced around the left end for the winning touchdown as time expired, giving the Eagles a 23-19 victory at home over Spring-Ford Friday night.

“It was a good snap,” Huffman said, “and I bobbled it and went to put it down, and I missed the tee, so I just had to go with it. This was a huge team win. Everybody contributed to get us to that point.”

Sam Herman kicked a 35-yard field goal with 2:38 left to give the Rams (2-1) a 19-17 lead.

The Eagles (1-2) responded with a 13-play drive, including two third-down conversions and a wheel route that saw QB Isaac Sines connect with J. D. Hunter down the left sideline to the 3-yard line. Three plays later, the Eagles attempted the field goal at 2-yard line, and Huffman finished up the rally to set off a huge celebration on the Eagles’ sideline.

“I am just so happy for the kids. We kept telling them to believe in themselves,” said Cumberland Valley coach Josh Oswalt. “This is only our 12th game in two years, so some of our kids are still learning.

“Isaac Sines is starting to believe in his ability and trusting himself. Huffman made a great play at the end. The defense made plays all night.”