HS Football: Cumberland Valley, Altoona battle in the trenches highlights Friday's Week 5 slate

If you ask Cumberland Valley head football coach Josh Oswalt and Altoona head coach Vince Nedimyer Jr. about Friday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash at Chapman Stadium, they both say the game boils down to which team can win the battle in the trenches.

The visiting Mountain Lions are renowned for their rushing attack. Meanwhile, the Eagles, entering their 14th game under the direction of Oswalt, continue to find their footing in the spread offense scheme the CV alumnus implemented when he took over the program.

Either way, both teams boast experienced offensive lines.

“Our guys up front, on both sides of the ball, need to believe in the system,” Oswalt said of the keys to winning Friday. “They need to work together and understand that not every play on offense is going to be a homerun. But we've got to continue to trust the process, work together and communicate.”

Cumberland Valley continues to find its stride, leveling its record (2-2, 1-0 Commonwealth) after an 0-2 start. On the other hand, Altoona (3-1, 0-1 Commonwealth) is coming off its first loss of the season last week, a 27-10 defeat to Central Dauphin East. Prior to the loss, the Mountain Lions opened their 2021 campaign with wins over Holidaysburg (20-7), Williamsport (31-24) and Pittsburgh's Taylor Allderdice (28-20).