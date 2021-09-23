HS Football: Cumberland Valley, Altoona battle in the trenches highlights Friday's Week 5 slate

If you ask Cumberland Valley head football coach Josh Oswalt and Altoona head coach Vince Nedimyer Jr. about Friday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash at Chapman Stadium, they both say the game boils down to which team can win the battle in the trenches.
The visiting Mountain Lions are renowned for their rushing attack. Meanwhile, the Eagles, entering their 14th game under the direction of Oswalt, continue to find their footing in the spread offense scheme the CV alumnus implemented when he took over the program.
Either way, both teams boast experienced offensive lines.
“Our guys up front, on both sides of the ball, need to believe in the system,” Oswalt said of the keys to winning Friday. “They need to work together and understand that not every play on offense is going to be a homerun. But we've got to continue to trust the process, work together and communicate.”
Cumberland Valley continues to find its stride, leveling its record (2-2, 1-0 Commonwealth) after an 0-2 start. On the other hand, Altoona (3-1, 0-1 Commonwealth) is coming off its first loss of the season last week, a 27-10 defeat to Central Dauphin East. Prior to the loss, the Mountain Lions opened their 2021 campaign with wins over Holidaysburg (20-7), Williamsport (31-24) and Pittsburgh's Taylor Allderdice (28-20).
The Eagles challenge is slowing down Altoona running back Ethan Stroup, who’s rushed for 533 yards and seven touchdowns on 88 carries. CV sports its own featured back, J.D. Hunter, who’s proven to be lethal on the ground, through the air and on special teams. He returned a punt 64 yards last week in a 27-24 victory over rival Carlisle.
Cumberland Valley defeated Altoona in five of the teams’ last seven meetings. Altoona won last year 28-14.
“Every year we watch them on film, we always kind of feel like we're pretty similar,” Nedimyer said of the Eagles. “They're a hard-nosed team, they like to be able to run football, stop the run, kind of the same thing that we're trying to do. So, we know that it’s going to be a dogfight every year that we’re paired against Cumberland Valley.”
Cumberland Valley plans to honor former head coach Tim Rimpfel Friday night. He died Tuesday at the age of 73.
The Eagles look to soar in their second year under head coach Josh Oswalt.
Key players for Cumberland Valley
- Griffin Huffman, jr., WR-FS
- J.D. Hunter, jr., RB-LB
- Isaac Sines, jr., QB-CB-K
Key players for Altoona
- Ethan Stroup, sr., RB-LB
- Aidan Steinbugl, sr., QB-FS
- Andre Dokes, sr., RB-LB
By the numbers
38: On the field, CV quarterback Isaac Sines’ favorite number is probably “7” (a touchdown). However, last week against Carlisle, he showed he doesn’t mind posting three points on the scoreboard, either. After two Eagle drives stalled in Thundering Herd territory, Sines kicked a pair of 38-yard field goals through the uprights. The two field goals proved to key Cumberland Valley’s win.
870 and 10: Stroup alone will be a handful for the Eagles, but he’s not the only Mountain Lion who does his share of pounding the rock. Across Altoona’s four games, 10 different players recorded at least one carry, seven with a minimum of three. The bevy of rushers has totaled a combined 169 totes for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 169 carries account for 80.8% of Altoona’s offensive snaps this season.
“They have good offensive linemen up front that move bodies and create holes,” Oswalt said of Altoona. “So, it's definitely gonna be a challenge for our defensive front.”
276, 14 and 3: Last season, CV wide receiver Griffin Huffman snagged 11 receptions for 287 yards and two scores. This fall, through four games, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound wideout already bested two of his three career-highs. He’s hauled in 14 catches, found pay dirt on three occasions and sits at 276 receiving yards, 11 yards shy of his total last fall.
Quick Hits
Notes on Friday's area matchups:
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Saturday, 1 p.m. – Carlisle (0-1, 3-1) at Harrisburg (0-0, 3-1): Both teams enter Saturday’s matinee matchup looking to shake off their first losses of the season. The Herd dropped a 27-24 decision to Cumberland Valley while the Cougars fell 49-13 at Governor Mifflin. Harrisburg won the last four meetings between the programs, including a 62-0 shutout the last time they met in 2019.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey (0-1, 0-4) at Red Land (0-1, 0-4): Both teams remain on the hunt for their first win this fall. Hershey edged the Patriots 10-7 last season.
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro (1-0, 3-1) at Northern (0-0, 2-1): Riding a two-game, come-from-behind winning streak, the Panthers seek their first win over the Polar Bears since 2015. Meanwhile, Northern has not played since Sept. 10 when it suffered its first loss of the season in a 39-7 setback to Spring Grove. Northern won last year’s meeting 37-7.
Mechanicsburg (0-0, 3-1) at West Perry (0-1, 2-2): After posting 14 points in each of its first two weeks, Mechanicsburg’s offense has increased its production, scoring 27 points in a Week 3 win over Red Land and 39 over previously unbeaten Boiling Springs Friday. The Mustangs saw their two-game winning streak end Friday with a 29-6 loss to Waynesboro. Mechanicsburg won last year’s season opener between the teams, 28-14, in Mechanicsburg.
Waynesboro (1-0, 3-1) at Shippensburg (1-0, 4-0): Having outscored opponents 125-41 through the first four games, the Greyhounds look to avenge their 22-20 loss to the Indians in last year’s season opener. Waynesboro has won its last three contests, including a 29-6 win over West Perry Friday and a 55-49 triple-overtime victory at Gettysburg Sept. 10.
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring (0-0, 3-1) at James Buchanan (1-1, 1-3): Coming off their second straight win, and their second straight 60-point performance, the Bulldogs visit a Rockets team that has allowed 53 points per game on average through its first four games. Big Spring won last year’s meeting 20-6 after Dillon Wakefield rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Boiling Springs (0-0, 3-1) at Susquenita (1-0, 2-1): The Bubblers suffered their first loss of the season Friday at Mechanicsburg in a 39-34 thriller. The Blackhawks also tasted defeat for the first time this season last week in the form of a 60-20 loss to Big Spring. Boiling Springs won last year’s meeting 51-13, the beginning of a breakout season for the Bubblers. Colin Lunde passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Joey Menke rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Nonleague
Trinity (0-0, 2-1) at Newport (1-0, 1-3): The Shamrocks are coming off a 70-0 victory over Halifax while the Buffaloes have dropped three straight games, including last week’s 42-7 setback at Middletown. The Buffaloes won last year’s contest between the two teams 21-7.
Camp Hill (0-0, 2-2) at Line Mountain (0-2, 0-3): The Lions have lost their last two after a 2-0 start. They look to right the ship against a winless Line Mountain team that has mustered 12 total points through three games and scored its first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of a 28-6 loss to Middletown two weeks ago.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports