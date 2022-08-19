HS Football: Cumberland Valley 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Josh Oswalt, 3rd season (13th overall)

Classification: 6A

Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth

2021 season: 5-5

Postseason: did not qualify

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Isaac Sines: 74-162, 1,020, 10

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

J.D. Hunter: 123-534, 4.3, 3

Isaac Sines: 122-409, 3.4, 3

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Griffin Huffman: 28-475, 17, 5

J.D. Hunter: 14-200, 14.3, 4

Key returners: Isaac Sines, sr., QB-CB-K; J.D. Hunter, sr., SB-LB; Griffin Huffman, sr., WR-FS; Bryce Beutler, sr., LB; Ridge Crispino, sr., OL-DL; Jacob Wagenheim, sr., LB-RB; Paddy Hernjak, sr., WR-DB-P; Alex Sauve, jr., LB-TE; Bryce Staretz, jr, RB-LB; Adam Somerville, jr., WR-DB; Caiden Pines, jr., WR-DB.

Key losses: Troy Collard, Max Wilken, Michael Keefe.

Newcomers: Tzuriel Ogunnaike, jr., WR-DB; Anthony Bruscino, jr, RB-LB; Kaden Schoenly, so., FS-QB; Tyler Merrill, fr., OL-DL.

Outlook: Entering the third season of head coach Josh Oswalt’s spread scheme — after decades in the late Tim Rimpfel’s Wing-T system — the Eagles are ready to take full flight. CV has taken leaps each year under Oswalt’s direction and this fall should be no exception after the Eagles finished with a 5-5 record last year and just missed qualifying for the District 3 postseason. With third-year quarterback Isaac Sines back under center, along with a host of veterans returning, CV is lining up for a landing in the playoff picture.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Sine-ing over the offense

Oswalt cited the trust he has in his QB1 over the course of last season. The bond between the Eagle triggerman and his skipper has only tightened as Sines enters his third and final year in Oswalt’s system. After an up-and-down sophomore campaign, Sines displayed vast improvements as the CV field general last year, throwing for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns while picking up 409 yards and three scores on the ground.

2. Targets all around

With Sines’ strides at quarterback last year, the Eagles broadened their playbook in the passing game. Sines connected with four targets 10 or more times last fall and all four receivers return this year. Senior Griffin Huffman is the leader of the returning bunch, having caught 28 passes for 475 yards and five touchdowns a season ago. J.D. Hunter, Caiden Pines and Adam Somerville make up the remainder of the quartet.

3. Quarterbacks of the defense

The offense isn’t the only side of scrimmage returning key leaders this fall. Middle linebacker Alex Sauve and outside linebacker Bryce Beutler are due for an even larger role this season. Last year’s production will be hard to top, as the linchpins combined for 125 tackles (Sauve 74 and Beutler 51) to pace the CV defense.

4. Widening the gap

Seven of CV’s 10 games last season were decided by two scores or less, and five by single digits. The Eagles came out on the winning end of five of the seven decisions, with the two losses coming in a 17-10 affair against CD East and a 21-18 overtime scrap with State College. “There’s no cupcakes in our league,” Sines said. “The Mid-Penn, it's a tough league. So, I think if we just stick to our plan, have good practices week in and week out, I think we'll be fine.”

5. New stomping grounds

CV’s Chapman Field underwent a revamp this offseason with the long-standing grass field uprooted and converted to turf. In addition to the new surface, the Eagles will play under new lights and boast a brand new scoreboard backing up to Route 11. CV was selected to host the PIAA football championships through the 2024-25 season.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug 26 vs. Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Central York, 7 p.m.

Sept 9 at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. CD East, 7 p.m.*

Sept. 24 at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. (Saturday)*

Sept. 29 vs. Chambersburg, 7 p.m. (Thursday)*

Oct. 7 at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14 vs. Carlisle, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 21 at State College, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 28 vs. Altoona, 7 p.m.*

*denotes division game

THEY SAID IT

Hunter on shooting for a district playoff berth: “We also, last year, reiterated how to trust the process. I feel like with everyone back now, (everyone) really understands, and after Millersville camp, we're all on the same page and know what it takes to win.”

Sines on CV’s cohesion: “I think we're a lot more comfortable. We have great coaches that help us out and spend countless number of hours with us, good teammates and I think as a group, as a team, a lot more comfortable with each other and we can install some new stuff.”

Oswalt on his expectations in year three: “I just think we have the guys in house that are now fully involved in my program and the expectations of what I have and how I operate. I came in telling them this is their program, I'm just going to help you form it, and it's going to be yours moving forward, and I think you're gonna start seeing that come to fruition this year.”

Oswalt on the goals set for the season: “It's important for us to really hone in on all those things we want to do to put together a great performance week one and start the season off on the right foot and really just take it one step at a time and be as focused as possible as we go. Because we know there's so much talent in this area. You can't have an off night and expect to win a game. That's the one thing, you got to be able to bring it every Friday night.”