HS Football: Cumberland Valley 2021 season preview

*denotes division game

THEY SAID IT

Oswalt on who’s impressed in camp so far: “I will say as a class, the sophomore class is fighting and vying for position. We have a very talented junior class top to bottom and they’re pretty healthy in numbers. But the sophomore class was very successful last year as freshmen on the freshman team and has come up and challenged immediately, which is a great thing for us as coaches to see, because we are thin. We don’t have the depth. So, it’s nice to see those young guys step up and really push for starting positions early and compete at very, very key roles.”

Bryce Beutler on the expectations for this season: “Definitely have a better year than we had last year, hopefully have a winning season and win every game at the Chap [Chapman Stadium].”