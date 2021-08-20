HS Football: Cumberland Valley 2021 season preview

Inside the huddle
Coach: Josh Oswalt, 2nd season (11th overall)
Classification: 6A
Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth
2020 season: 3-6
Postseason: did not qualify
Returning Leaders
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Issac Sines: 56-126, 780, 7
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
J.D. Hunter: 59-187, 3.2, 1
Issac Sines: 82-125, 1.5, 1
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Griffin Huffman: 11-287, 26.1, 2
Troy Collard: 6-142, 23.7, 2
Key returners: Issac Sines, jr., QB-CB; Troy Collard, sr., WR-S; J.D. Hunter, jr., SB-LB; Griffin Huffman, jr., WR-FS; Bryce Beutler, jr., LB; Max Wilken, sr., LB; Ridge Crispino, jr., OL-DL; Alex Sauve, so., LB-TE.
Key losses: Derik Sauve, Gavin Conklin, Gabriel Hayes, Luke Wellman, Abubakar Saka, Alex Kovach.
Newcomers: Caiden Pines, so., WR-SS; Adam Somerville, so., WR-CB; Seth Beardsley, so., RB-LB; Bryce Staretz, so., RB-LB; Anthony Bruscino, so., RB-LB.
Outlook: In most cases, with a new head coach stepping in, it’s like riding a bike for the first time. It’s going to take some time to shed the “training wheels.” Cumberland Valley fell into that category last season with Eagle alumnus Josh Oswalt taking the reins of the program, ditching CV’s trademark Wing-T offense and transitioning to a spread offensive scheme. But this year’s different — in a lot of ways outside of football — as the Eagles got their year to slowly shed those “training wheels” and now expect to be full steam ahead. But in a Commonwealth Division filled with powerhouse schools like Central Dauphin, will it be enough?
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Things began to click
Last season was unorthodox for everyone with truncated seasons, COVID-19 shutdowns and smaller postseason fields. There wasn’t much time for teams to find their niche. But in the Eagles’ case, the season ended just as they were finding that niche. To conclude its season, CV rattled off wins against Carlisle (20-14) and Cedar Cliff (24-20). What preceded that pair of wins was a four-game losing streak where the Eagles combined for just 34 points. There’s no telling what CV could’ve accomplished if the schedule extended beyond Nov. 13.
2. Sines of the times
Last season, Isaac Sines took over for Alex Kovach at quarterback and accounted for all of CV’s pass attempts besides nine last fall. It wasn’t always flawless with Sines under center, as he completed 56 of his 126 pass attempts (44.4%), but the left-handed slinger showed signs of promise in Oswalt’s spread. With a year now under his belt and quarterbacks well-known for thriving in Oswalt’s system (Eric Harris at Carlisle and Cade and Beau Pribula at Central York), the junior hasn’t even reached his ceiling yet.
3. Flying high x3
“I've always wanted to go to an academy and I really wanted to become a fighter pilot. So, it made my choice pretty clear.” ~ Cumberland Valley's Troy Collard
Troy Collard can fly past defenders at the wide receiver position, fly above wideouts to snag an interception as a safety, and before he knows it, will be flying 30,000 feet in the air in a fighter jet after high school. The do-it-all, 6-foot-3, 210-pound Air Force Academy commit is primed to be CV’s strongest weapon as he comes off a junior campaign that included six receptions for 142 yards and two scores. On defense, Collard notched 42 tackles (28 solo), six tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
4. Everybody eats (kind of)
In Oswalt’s first season, the Eagles were hungry to carry the rock. Across the team’s nine contests, nine Eagles had at least one rushing attempt. However, it didn’t always translate to big plays or points. In fact, it was a bit of the opposite as CV totaled just three touchdowns on the ground last fall, averaged 2.2 yards per carry and didn’t have one rusher crack 200 yards. But with the offensive line learning the scheme in the trenches last season, CV’s chances of bolstering its ground numbers are trending upward.
5. Turf to gridiron
Max Wilken is a staple on the Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse defense, so it’s not much of a surprise that his defensive repertoire on the turf easily translates to the gridiron. In the spring, Wilken scooped 94 ground balls and caused 14 turnovers. While he probably won’t be scooping 14 fumbles or forcing 14 passes to go awry this fall, Wilken’s junior campaign went to the tune of 45 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble. He’s destined to be a key piece once again in Oswalt’s defense.
CUMBERLAND VALLEY 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 at Manheim Central
Sept. 3 vs. Central York
Sept. 10 vs. Spring-Ford
Sept. 17 at Carlisle*
Sept. 24 vs. Altoona*
Oct. 1 at Central Dauphin East*
Oct. 8 vs. State College*
Oct. 15 vs. Harrisburg*
Oct. 22 at Chambersburg*
Oct. 29 vs. Central Dauphin*
*denotes division game
THEY SAID IT
Oswalt on who’s impressed in camp so far: “I will say as a class, the sophomore class is fighting and vying for position. We have a very talented junior class top to bottom and they’re pretty healthy in numbers. But the sophomore class was very successful last year as freshmen on the freshman team and has come up and challenged immediately, which is a great thing for us as coaches to see, because we are thin. We don’t have the depth. So, it’s nice to see those young guys step up and really push for starting positions early and compete at very, very key roles.”
Bryce Beutler on the expectations for this season: “Definitely have a better year than we had last year, hopefully have a winning season and win every game at the Chap [Chapman Stadium].”
Oswalt on how key momentum is to start the season: “I think we have to get off to a solid start. I mean we’re going down to Manheim Central week one and that will carry momentum into our next two, three games. If we go down there and kind of lay an egg and put ourselves in the situation and come back home for the next two, with a lot of questions on the answered, we’re going to be in trouble. So, it’s very important for us to get off to a solid start.”
