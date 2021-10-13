HS Football: Checking the local District 3 playoff picture heading into Week 8

With three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, here’s an updated look at the District Three playoff picture for local teams.
Following is a look at where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications.
Games scheduled before the freeze date (Saturday) and played on or before Oct. 30 count toward the power rankings.
NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District Three power ranking website as of Tuesday evening. For updated information, check the website here.
Class 6A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central York (7-0, 0.817841)
Number of playoff qualifiers: eight
Local teams in playoff positions: none.
Local teams on the outside: No. 10 Carlisle (4-3, 0.654922); No. 9 Cumberland Valley (3-4, 0.646720).
Notes: Both the Herd and the Eagles lost ground in the rankings last week. Carlisle fell to No. 3 Central Dauphin while Cumberland Valley dropped an overtime decision to District 6’s State College … Carlisle visits State College Friday while Cumberland Valley hosts No. 2 Harrisburg (6-1) … Carlisle sits behind two other 4-3 teams in No. 8 Hempfield and No. 9 Wilson, who are scheduled to play each other in Week 9 at West Lawn. Penn Manor (No. 12) also comes in at 4-3.
Class 5A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Governor Mifflin (5-0, 0.848665).
Number of playoff qualifiers: 14
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Shippensburg (7-0, 0.762956); No. 8 Cedar Cliff (5-2, 0.635060); No. 13 Mechanicsburg (4-3, 0.628342).
Local teams on the outside: No. 22 Red Land (2-5, 0.420034).
Notes: With Spring Grove’s loss to Central York last week, coupled with Shippensburg’s win over Northern, the Greyhounds moved up a spot as the only unbeaten team behind Governor Mifflin. Shippensburg visits West Perry, the No. 4 team in Class 3A, Friday … Cedar Cliff dropped three spots after its first loss in four games, a 56-0 setback to Bishop McDevitt, the No. 3 team in Class 4A … The Wildcats moved up four spots into the playoff-qualifying window with last week’s comeback win over Greencastle-Antrim and host winless Susquehanna Township, the No. 13 team in Class 3A, Friday … The Patriots moved up four spots after their second win in three games. They visit No. 20 Lower Dauphin Friday.
Class 4A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (5-1, 0.758983).
Number of playoff qualifiers: 10
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6. Northern (4-1, 0.642042); No. 8 Big Spring (5-2, 0.636656); No. 10 East Pennsboro (4-2, 0.585092).
Local teams on the outside: None.
Notes: All three local Class 4A teams dropped in the rankings after Week 7 losses … Big Spring fell from the top spot to No. 8 with a 44-28 loss to Boiling Springs, the No. 2 team in Class 2A. The Bulldogs look to bounce back after seeing their four-game win streak snapped when they visit Trinity, the No. 4 team in Class 2A, Friday … The Polar Bears dropped two spots after a loss to Shippensburg, the No. 2 team in Class 5A … Northern hosts No. 12 Greencastle-Antrim Friday …The Panthers dropped three spots to the very edge of the bubble with a 38-14 loss to West Perry, the No. 4 team in Class 3A. East Pennsboro hosts Waynesboro, the No. 7 team in Class 5A, Friday.
Class 3A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (6-0, 0.642042)
Number of playoff qualifiers: eight
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Boiling Springs (6-1, 0.682379).
Local teams on the outside: none.
Notes: No movement for the Bubblers, who won their third straight game and have posted at least 34 points each week this season. Boiling Springs hosts No. 5 Middletown Friday.
Class 2A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): York Catholic (6-0, 0.684185).
Number of playoff qualifiers: four
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Trinity (3-3, 0.473814).
Local teams on the outside: No. 6 Camp Hill (3-4, 0.438730).
Notes: Despite a loss to Steelton-Highspire, the top team in Class A, Trinity gained a spot and moved into the position of the final playoff spot. The Shamrocks’ remaining games feature Big Spring (Class 4A), Middletown (Class 3A) and Camp Hill … The Lions lost ground last week with a loss to Middletown. Camp Hill has lost four of its last five games and has averaged 9.5 points per game over its last four contests.
Class A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (6-0, 0.787705)
Number of playoff qualifiers: two
Local teams in playoff positions: none.
Local teams on the outside: none.
Notes: The Rollers’ remaining schedule includes games against Camp Hill, Big Spring and Boiling Springs … The 28 points surrendered against Trinity were the most they’ve allowed in a game this season.
HS Football Photos: Shippensburg remains unbeaten with win over Northern
