HS Football: Checking the local District 3 playoff picture heading into Week 8

Notes: All three local Class 4A teams dropped in the rankings after Week 7 losses … Big Spring fell from the top spot to No. 8 with a 44-28 loss to Boiling Springs, the No. 2 team in Class 2A. The Bulldogs look to bounce back after seeing their four-game win streak snapped when they visit Trinity, the No. 4 team in Class 2A, Friday … The Polar Bears dropped two spots after a loss to Shippensburg, the No. 2 team in Class 5A … Northern hosts No. 12 Greencastle-Antrim Friday …The Panthers dropped three spots to the very edge of the bubble with a 38-14 loss to West Perry, the No. 4 team in Class 3A. East Pennsboro hosts Waynesboro, the No. 7 team in Class 5A, Friday.