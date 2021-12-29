HS Football: Cedar Cliff's Jontae Morris, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith, Red Land's Parker Lawler named to 2021 PA Football Writers' Class 5A All-State Team

Following dominating seasons on the gridiron, Cedar Cliff senior Jontae Morris, Shippensburg fourth-year man Anthony Smith and Red Land junior Parker Lawler each added Class 5A all-state nods to their already touted resumes Wednesday.
Morris was recognized as a running back, Smith garnered honors among the defensive linemen selections and Lawler earned laurels in the defensive athlete category.
Morris, who was a year removed from a season-sending ACL tear, sped his way to 2,131 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns across 302 carries. In his 13 games played, he eclipsed the 200-yard mark on four occasions and ran for 331 yards against Milton Hershey in Week 9. On defense, he notched 18 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception at his defensive back position.
Smith, who's bound for the University of Minnesota following graduation in the spring, was a consistent road block at his defensive end position, charting 64 tackles, 12.5 for loss and 9.5 sacks. At tight end, he racked up 235 receiving yards and scored a combined 10 touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) which helped vault the Greyhounds to a perfect regular season (10-0).
Lawler was a prominent figure on both sides of scrimmage for the Patriots. From his safety spot, he piled up 47 tackles which complemented the 40 receptions and joint 13 trips to six he recorded on offense at wide receiver.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South, sr.
Brad Birch, Gateway, so.
Colin O'Sullivan, Upper Dublin, jr.
Carter Green, Penn-Trafford, sr.
Running Back
Eric Nangle, Exeter Township, sr.
Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin, sr.
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin, sr.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, sr.
Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff, sr.
Zyree Brooks, Spring Grove, sr.
Wide Receiver
Patrick Body, Gateway, sr.
Cooper Eckert, Warwick, sr.
Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, sr.
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township, jr.
Offensive Line
Trent Fraley, Moon Area, sr.
Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, sr.
Jonah Naugle, Governor Mifflin, sr.
Caden Pustelak, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Kyle Helm, Exeter Township, sr.
Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Kiski Area, sr.
Athlete
Michael Parks, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg, sr.
Enai White, Imhotep Charter, sr.
Ben Bladel, Moon Area, sr.
Keon Wylie, Imhotep Charter, sr.
Linebacker
Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, sr.
Ty Yocum, Exeter Township, sr.
Trey Rock, Governor Mifflin, sr.
Maurice Beverly, Imhotep Charter, sr.
Micah Walizer, Central Mountain, sr.
J.R. Strauss, Exeter Township, sr.
Defensive Back
Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood, sr.
Jamir Reyes, Imhotep Charter, sr.
Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin, sr.
Robert Dickerson, North Hills, sr.
Specialist
Nate Millard, Daniel Boone, sr.
Athlete
Parker Lawler, Red Land, jr.
DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Player of the year: Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin
Coach of the year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports