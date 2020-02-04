HS Football: Cedar Cliff's all-time leading rusher Jaheim Morris picks Millersville, becoming third county player to join Marauders

Jaheim Morris showed he could run through and by defenders in high school.

Now the Cedar Cliff senior wants to prove it at the PSAC level.

The Colts' all-time leading rusher committed to Millersville this week, becoming the third Sentinel-area player in days to become a Marauder. Cumberland Valley fullback/linebacker Dontey Rogan and Boiling Springs lineman Landon Billman, who both announced their commitments Sunday.

Morris was a nightmare to bring down on the football field the past two seasons. In 2019 alone, he ran for 2,410 yards and 26 touchdowns on an absurd 365 carries. His physical style was especially effective late in games.

Morris finished with 4,659 yards for his career, mostly over the past two seasons, breaking the program's record set previously by Jayden Demmy. He Morris totaled 53 TDs in his career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Colts, led by the All-Sentinel Co-Player of the Year along with Northern's 2,000-yard back Kyle Swartz, made their first District 3 championship game appearance since 1996 this season, losing to Cocalico.

Morris will join a Marauders backfield that includes former Bubbler Bryan Malone, a redshirt-sophomore this past season. Millersville went 2-9 under head coach J.C. Morgan.

Morris isn't the only Colt joining a PSAC team next year. Defensive end Conner Gavlick is set to play at Shippensburg University in the fall.

​Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.