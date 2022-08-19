HS Football: Cedar Cliff 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Colin Gillen, 9th season

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Keystone

2021 season: 10-3 (7-1)

Postseason: Defeated Lower Dauphin (31-18) and Shippensburg (10-7) in the first two rounds of districts before a 42-35 loss to Exeter in the semifinals.

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Ethan Dorrell: 132-231, 1,690, 19

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Ethan Dorrell: 84-186, 2.2, 5

Mikey Jones: 8-79, 9.9, 1

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Nathan Lusk: 5-70, 14.0, 0

Key returners: Ethan Dorrell, sr., QB-CB; Derek Witmer, sr., K-WR; Parker Tarnoci, sr., DE; Kellen Gambola, sr., RB-LB; Lucas Andrezeski, sr., DE-T; Nathan Lusk, jr., WR-CB; Alex Kohr, jr., WR-DB; Mikey Jones, jr., RB-LB.

Key losses: Trenten Smith, Jontae Morris, Jordan Tirado, Mike Armanini, Claude Godineaux, Gabe Kocher, Logan Heiple, KC Robinson, AJ Sanders, Hunter Garced.

Newcomers: Guner Hiller, OL-DL.

Outlook: The names on the roster are different after the graduation of a large senior class, but the Colts’ expectations remain the same. The program that has reached the district playoffs 11 out of the last 13 seasons looks to add another chapter to its postseason history. With a seasoned quarterback in Ethan Dorrell and some promising players eager to take on new roles, the Colts are ready to hit the ground running after last year’s trip to the district semifinals.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Stability under center

Entering his third season as the Colts quarterback, Dorrell has familiarized himself with Cedar Cliff’s multiple-spread offense and the level of competition at the varsity level. It gives the 6-foot, 4-inch, 210-pound Dorrell a chance to fine-tune more specific parts of his game and focus on accuracy and throwing on the move.

Dorrell’s comfortability and leadership have also given him a chance to help his eventual successor, sophomore Bennett Secrest, the starting catcher for the Cedar Cliff baseball team who expects to get reps as the Colts’ signal-caller behind Dorrell. “Ethan embraces that,” Gillen said, “and basically teaches him and shows him the ropes. Right now, they have a great camaraderie together in terms of building each other up. They’re competing, but they’re also each other’s biggest fan.”

2. Leadership up front

Lining up in front of Dorrell is a relatively unseasoned Cedar Cliff offensive line. But with a proven regimen from assistant coaches Tom Sacoman, Matt Logan and Cory Rowe, Gillen feels confident in the readiness of the offensive and defensive lines. Josh Garcia, Cooper Hambright, Bo Hiller, Guner Hiller and Cade Griva expect to step into bigger roles alongside senior tackle Lucas Andrezeski, the offensive line’s only returning starter.

“Sometimes, you get a guy like that where he’s the only senior that’s coming back,” Gillen said, “and he’s maybe shy to assert himself. That is absolutely not the case. He has done a great job since Day One, embracing that role, showing those kids the expectations and kind of pushing those guys.”

3. Reloading at the skill positions

The Colts lost almost 3,400 of last year’s all-purpose yards after the graduation of Jontae Morris and Trenten Smith, and last year’s seniors accounted for 43 of the team’s 51 touchdowns. But a new crop of players looks to fill the void and take on the added offensive load. Junior Nathan Lusk is among the players aiming for a breakout season among a receiving corps that includes Alex Kohr. Mikey Jones and Erik Shriver look to handle rushing duties along with returning fullback Parker Tarnoci. The team also returns Derek Witmer as one of the area’s top kickers. Witmer went 50-for-53 in PAT attempts last season.

4. Linebackers anchor defense

With less experience up front, the Colts’ linebackers bring varsity experience to the defense. Kellen Gambola, Evan Ziegler, Lusk and Jones comprise the linebackers with Tarnoci sliding to defensive end, where he’ll complement Daniel Schaeder. They return as key pieces to a defense that held opponents to 21 points or fewer eight times last season.

5. An early test

The new faces taking on new roles for Cedar Cliff this season will have little time to adjust before they’re challenged. The Colts’ Week 1 matchup pits them against Shippensburg. The Colts and Greyhounds met in the district quarterfinals last season with Cedar Cliff knocking off then-unbeaten Shippensburg 10-7. The Greyhounds bring their own tradition and recent success to West Shore Stadium for the season opener.

“They’re getting thrown right into the fire,” Gillen said of his players, “and that will, hopefully, build momentum for the rest of the year.”

CEDAR CLIFF 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs. Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 (Thursday) vs. Hershey*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Bishop McDevitt*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Mifflin County*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Lower Dauphin*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Palmyra*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Red Land*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Milton Hershey*, 7 p.m.

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Gillen on players growing into their roles: “Our guys, once they kind of realize, ‘Hey, I should be that next guy in,’ their demeanor changes a little bit in how they attack their work and how they get after it. … When they realize that they’re the next man up, they’re really embracing the drill work, and there’s a legacy of hard work. There’s a legacy of commitment and discipline and those types of things that we have.”

Andrezeski on the team’s goals: “We’ve always been historically a good team and have always had good playoff runs. We haven’t had a team win a district championship in a long time, so the goal this year is to win a district championship and really leave a legacy and an imprint on the younger teams that come through here.”

Dorrell on Cedar Cliff’s Week 1 matchup with Shippensburg: “We’re fired up about that. We played them last year in that playoff game. It was a great game. They’re a great opponent, a great program. They’re successful every year, so we’re excited to play against a good team right off the bat.”