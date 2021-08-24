HS Football: Cedar Cliff 2021 season preview

3. Sophomore safeties

Sophomore starters are rare at Cedar Cliff, but a pair of them is set to see some playing time at safety. Mikey Jones and Elijah Wilbourn bring their speed and skills to the Colts secondary. “We don’t play a whole lot of sophomores,” Gillen said. “Normally, that would really worry me, but knowing those kids and watching them develop, I’m excited for them.”

4. Jontae Morris is back

After almost a full year of recovery, Jontae Morris is set to return at running back and corner. Morris’ junior season ended in Week 1 against Berks Catholic due to an ACL tear. He returns to a backfield looking to replace leading rushers Jamir Vasquez-Reynolds and Isaiah Auman.

5. Building a bond

Like every other team last year, Cedar Cliff was forced to focus on X’s and O’s and missed out on most of its team-bonding opportunities due to health safety protocols. With fewer restrictions in place this offseason, the Colts spent time and energy on building their culture off the field, participating in a team book study and team camp. Older players used the added time together to mentor the younger players.

They said it