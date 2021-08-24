HS Football: Cedar Cliff 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Colin Gillen, eighth season
Classification: 3A
Division: Mid-Penn Keystone
2020 season: 4-4 (3-2)
Postseason: did not qualify
Returning leaders
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Ethan Dorrell: 17-28, 148, 2
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
Zackariah Little: 39-185, 4.7, 3
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Trenten Smith: 30-310, 10.3, 3
Mark Paradine: 10-195, 19.5, 1
Key returners: Claude Godineaux, sr., T; Gabe Kocher, sr., C-DL; Logan Heiple, sr., OL-DL; Ethan Dorrell, jr., QB-CB; Jontae Morris, sr., RB-CB; Trenten Smith, sr., WR-DB; KC Robinson, sr., TE-DE; AJ Sanders, sr., DE; Hunter Garced, sr., OL-DL
Key players lost: Ben Eisenhower, Adam Enrico, Jamir Vasquez-Reynolds, Elijah Ikeda, Gannon Mcmeans, Isaiah Auman
Top newcomers: Mikey Jones, so., S-RB; Elijah Wilbourn, so., S
Outlook: With a mix of experience and exciting young players in almost every position group, the Colts have a balance that could help them improve on last year's .500 season.
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Experience up front
If the adage about games being won and lost in the trenches is true, then the Colts have solid footing as they enter a new season with size, strength and experience on their lines. Senior tackle Claude Godineaux (6 feet, 1 inch, 310 pounds) and center Gabe Kocher (6-1, 230) return to anchor the offensive line, joined by Logan Heiple (6-0, 230). The Colts also retained most of their defensive line with Godineaux, AJ Sanders (6-2, 250), Hunter Garced (6-3, 265) and KC Robinson (6-1, 220). The unit helped Cedar Cliff’s defense register 1.6 sacks per game in 2020.
2. Dorrell back at QB
Behind the bulky offensive line, junior Ethan Dorrell is expected to start at quarterback after signal-calling for at least parts of seven games last year. Head coach Colin Gillen said Dorrell’s decision-making improved with last year’s reps in the multiple-spread offense and a full offseason of studying, which culminated with an improved showing in Saturday’s scrimmage against East Pennsboro. Dorrell has top returning targets in Trenten Smith at wideout and Robinson at tight end.
3. Sophomore safeties
Sophomore starters are rare at Cedar Cliff, but a pair of them is set to see some playing time at safety. Mikey Jones and Elijah Wilbourn bring their speed and skills to the Colts secondary. “We don’t play a whole lot of sophomores,” Gillen said. “Normally, that would really worry me, but knowing those kids and watching them develop, I’m excited for them.”
4. Jontae Morris is back
After almost a full year of recovery, Jontae Morris is set to return at running back and corner. Morris’ junior season ended in Week 1 against Berks Catholic due to an ACL tear. He returns to a backfield looking to replace leading rushers Jamir Vasquez-Reynolds and Isaiah Auman.
5. Building a bond
Like every other team last year, Cedar Cliff was forced to focus on X’s and O’s and missed out on most of its team-bonding opportunities due to health safety protocols. With fewer restrictions in place this offseason, the Colts spent time and energy on building their culture off the field, participating in a team book study and team camp. Older players used the added time together to mentor the younger players.
They said it
Gillen on fielding a younger roster: “We’re excited for some of the younger talent that we have. They might not have a ton of experience, but they’ve definitely done a good job in the offseason, and I think they’re ready to go.”
Gillen on team bonding: “You can really tell the difference in how the kids relate to each other, the relationships they have. We’re very much about playing for each other and having that team bond. That’s what I think has made us competitive over the years, and I think you could tell that we didn’t have the opportunity to do that last year.”
CEDAR CLIFF 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 at Red Lion
Sept. 2 vs. Cocalico (Thursday)
Sept. 10 at Central Dauphin East
Sept. 17 vs. Red Land*
Sept. 24 at Lower Dauphin*
Oct. 1 vs. Hershey*
Oct. 8 at Bishop McDevitt*
Oct. 15 vs. Palmyra*
Oct. 22 at Milton Hershey
Oct. 29 vs. Mifflin County*
*denotes conference game
