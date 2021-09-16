HS Football: Carlisle's rushing, Cumberland Valley's defense makes for top-notch Week 4 clash

13, 2 and 1: Friday’s Commonwealth battle marks as the Eagles’ 13th regular season game under the direction of second-year head coach Oswalt, who spent six years at the helm of the Carlisle program. Friday marks Oswalt’s second reunion against the Herd and his first trip back to Ken Millen Stadium since 2015. Oswalt taught some current members of the Carlisle team in the classroom before taking the head coaching position at Central York in 2016. CV defeated Carlisle at Chapman Stadium last year, 20-14.

“If you had told me we're going into our [13th] game together and we're doing some of the things that we're doing, with the guys that we have, I would’ve told you you're crazy,” Oswalt said of his team. “We have outstanding kids that work extremely hard to want to do well and want to learn, and I think that's really helping us progress each week.”

709 and 296: Carlisle quarterback Louis Shank can fling it to a plethora of receivers, tagging nine different targets with a reception this season, but Carlisle’s main offensive threat stems from its rushing attack. Behind the likes of bodyguards Layton Schmick, Eli Carothers, Hayden Moore, Thomas Nelson and Charlie Dib, Herd tailbacks have compiled 709 rushing yards on a combined 114 carries and nine touchdowns. Switching sides, the Carlisle defensive line has smothered opposition to 296 yards on 79 carries.