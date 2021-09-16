HS Football: Carlisle's rushing, Cumberland Valley's defense makes for top-notch Week 4 clash

Roughly 10 miles separate Cumberland Valley and Carlisle high schools.
But for almost two decades, Carlisle’s been separated from the win column in the Route 11 football series between the Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes.
Riding momentum of a three-game win streak and their first 3-0 start since 2018, the Herd aim to snap their skid against the Eagles Friday when CV visits Ken Millen Stadium.
“Cumberland Valley’s gonna come ready to play. They walk on the field and believe they're gonna win all the time,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “And this year's group, I think, has a different attitude. We’re gonna walk on the field like we know we can win, and I think that's going to be a big difference.”
Cumberland Valley (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season over Spring-Ford (2-1), a 23-19 victory clinched when Griffin Huffman recovered his own bobbled snap and carried it in for a touchdown. The Eagles began to find their identity after a 35-7 blowout loss at Manheim Central Week 1 and a 21-3 loss to Central York and Penn State University commit Beau Pribula.
Friday’s clash between the rivals is set to be a battle in the trenches, as both programs feature multi-faceted running attacks. Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas is expected to return after sitting out with an injury last week, coupling with juniors J.C. Smith and JaQueece Morell, and sophomore Marquise Miller. The Eagles' four-pronged ground game includes juniors J.D. Hunter and Josh Wagenheim, sophomore Bryce Staretz, and quarterback Isaac Sines.
“The guys up front are big, and they're making holes for their running backs, and I think Ezzekai Thomas is one of the more talented athletes we’ll see all year, so there's just a lot of guys that can contribute for them and they have so far,” Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said of Carlisle. “So, we got to bring our 'A' game if we think we're gonna get a chance to win the game.”
Key players for Carlisle
Eli Carothers, sr., OL-DL
Layton Schmick, jr., OL-DL
J.C. Smith, jr., RB-LB
Key players for Cumberland Valley
Griffin Huffman, jr., WR-FS
J.D. Hunter, jr., RB-LB
Alex Sauve, so., LB-TE
By the numbers
40.3: Offense hasn’t come at a shortage for the Thundering Herd this fall. With a 27-14 win over Mechanicsburg Week 1 and a pair of decisive victories, topping Hershey (49-0) and Cedar Crest (45-0) Week 2 and 3, Carlisle’s 40.3 points per game average ranks as District Three’s best in the 6A classification. The Eagles will have their hands full with the Herd’s bevy of offensive weapons but Oswalt’s crew has improved each week on defense, trimming its points allowed from 35 to 21 to 19.
13, 2 and 1: Friday’s Commonwealth battle marks as the Eagles’ 13th regular season game under the direction of second-year head coach Oswalt, who spent six years at the helm of the Carlisle program. Friday marks Oswalt’s second reunion against the Herd and his first trip back to Ken Millen Stadium since 2015. Oswalt taught some current members of the Carlisle team in the classroom before taking the head coaching position at Central York in 2016. CV defeated Carlisle at Chapman Stadium last year, 20-14.
“If you had told me we're going into our [13th] game together and we're doing some of the things that we're doing, with the guys that we have, I would’ve told you you're crazy,” Oswalt said of his team. “We have outstanding kids that work extremely hard to want to do well and want to learn, and I think that's really helping us progress each week.”
709 and 296: Carlisle quarterback Louis Shank can fling it to a plethora of receivers, tagging nine different targets with a reception this season, but Carlisle’s main offensive threat stems from its rushing attack. Behind the likes of bodyguards Layton Schmick, Eli Carothers, Hayden Moore, Thomas Nelson and Charlie Dib, Herd tailbacks have compiled 709 rushing yards on a combined 114 carries and nine touchdowns. Switching sides, the Carlisle defensive line has smothered opposition to 296 yards on 79 carries.
“We definitely have controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides the ball," Ickes said, "and yeah, they're gonna bring a good offensive and defensive line in here, and it's going to be a good matchup for our kids. You know, me being biased, I think we have the best offensive line in the Mid-Penn. I’d put those five up against anybody on the other side.”
Quick hits
Boiling Springs (3-0) at Mechanicsburg (2-1): After both teams saw their originally scheduled opponents withdraw, they set up the first head-to-head meeting between the two programs. The Bubblers have rolled to a perfect record through three games, outscoring opponents 157-16 in the process. Meanwhile the Wildcats have built momentum with come-from-behind wins over Elizabethtown and Red Land.
Susquenita (2-0) at Big Spring (2-1): When the two teams kick off, they’ll have only been 316 days removed from their last meeting, a 28-21 win for Big Spring Nov. 6. Dillon Wakefield scored the game-winning touchdown, capping a 20-carry, 105-yard performance, and Ethan Eisenberg completed 11 of 21 passes for 176 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.
Greencastle-Antrim (2-1) at East Pennsboro (2-1): Like Susquenita and Big Spring, the Blue Devils and Panthers met Nov. 6 in another game with late drama. Greencastle scored nine points in the final minute for a 23-21 win. East Pennsboro’s Keith Oates went 3-of-6 for 89 yards, passing for one touchdown and rushing for another, and Sy Burgos ran for 97 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. The Panthers are coming off a come-from-behind win over Milton Hershey while Greencastle defeated Lower Dauphin and Delone Catholic in the last two weeks.
Upper Dauphin (2-1) at Camp Hill (2-1): The two teams entered the week neck-and-neck in the middle of the District Three Class 2A power rankings with the Lions coming in at No. 4 and the Trojans at No. 5. The Camp Hill defense has recorded a safety, recovered a fumble for a touchdown and blocked an extra point and a field goal over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Upper Dauphin has only allowed points in three of its 12 quarters played this season.
Red Land (0-3) at Cedar Cliff (2-1): The West Shore showdown features two teams looking for bounce-back performances. Red Land had third-quarter leads in its last two losses against Mechanicsburg and Northeastern, and Cedar Cliff hopes to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 20-7 decision at CD East. The Colts have had the edge in the head-to-head series, winning their last eight against Red Land since the Patriots’ 35-28 double-overtime victory in 2012.
Halifax (0-3) at Trinity (1-1): The Wildcats defense allowed 48 points in the season opener and followed it with 50 points allowed in Week 2 and 60 in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks split their first two games of the season. Halifax won last year’s meeting between the two teams, 37-32, overcoming a halftime deficit to spoil Trinity’s bid to break up its season-long losing streak Nov. 6.
Saturday, Shippensburg (3-0) at Susquehanna Township (0-3): The Greyhounds carry a seven-game winning streak, dating back to last season, into Roscoe Warner Field. That includes a 20-7 win over Susquehanna Township Nov. 6. The Indians have been outscored 156-20, and Shippensburg has outscored its opponents 88-34.
