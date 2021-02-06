HS Football: Carlisle's Jeremiah Carothers, Mechanicsburg's Taylor Shearer excited for opportunity at Shippensburg University

Shippensburg University continues to funnel young talent to its defensive backfield and line.
Of the Red Raiders’ 22 commitments this week during the winter signing period, eight came on defense. And two of them — Carlisle’s Jeremiah Carothers and Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Shearer — have been two of the best players in Cumberland County the last few years.
Carothers and Shearer put pen to paper this week officially, joining head coach Mark Maciejewski’s program for the 2021 season.
Shearer and Carothers could have plenty of opportunities to earn roles at SU in the coming years. Of the 16 defensive linemen currently on the roster, 13 are sophomores or younger; and 12 of the team’s current crop of 16 DBs are sophomores or younger as well. That doesn’t include the Shearer and Carothers’s class coming in.
“As far as I know, I haven’t really talked to them about playing time,” said Shearer, who expects to play safety at the next level. “It’ll just be come to camp, prove yourself …”
Shearer is one of six DBs announced in Ship’s recruiting class this week, and Carothers is one of just two defensive linemen. They’re joined by two other Mid-Penn Conference alumni — Chambersburg’s Jayden Jones (athlete) and Hershey’s Davey Loyd (WR).
Shearer is accustomed to outworking others. He said he inherited his tireless work ethic from his father.
He was one of several explosive weapons for an entertaining Wildcats team that ended a lengthy playoff drought with consecutive District 3 appearances his junior and senior years. He took over lead back duties on offense, rushing for 440 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. And he was part of a defensive backfield that had a county leading 20 interceptions.
Shearer — who also had interest from Millersville (his second choice), Oklahoma Panhandle State and Juniata — will be the second member of his family, he said, to go to college. His older brother went to Penn State.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Shearer, who got an academic scholarship from SU and hopes to earn an athletic scholarship while there. “I just remember being a little kid telling my [family] — obviously I said play in the NFL — once I got into high school, going to college will be a big step for me.”
Mask-communication: No statewide mask policy. Limited guidance for enforcing rules. How the PIAA is causing confusion, stress for Mid-Penn and others
He’ll major in exercise science and picked Shippensburg because he’s preparing for life without football, whenever that comes.
“I had a serious talk with my parents, because it really came down between two schools,” Shearer said. “And I thought about what if I get injured, … what school could I see myself staying at? And Ship was that school.
“As soon as you’re in, you’re family.”
Carothers has a built-in connection to the coaching staff with defensive line coach Brandon Cook, who was on the Thundering Herd coaching staff when Carothers was a freshman.
Carothers, who took the Red Raiders’ scholarship offer over interest from IUP and Millersville, he said, has been one of the Mid-Penn’s best two-way linemen the last few years. He earned All-Sentinel First Team honors this year with 33 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks on defense while opening up gaping holes as one of the league’s best left tackles for a team that rushed for 1,600 yards in a COVID-shortened season.
2020 All-Sentinel Football Team: QB Micah Brubaker named Player of the Year after leading Mechanicsburg back to postseason
Few players garnered as much respect from opponents as Carothers, who will major in business marketing.
“Ship has a really good business program and they have really good football program, too, plus it’s not too far from home,” he said via Twitter direct message this week.
