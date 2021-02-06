HS Football: Carlisle's Jeremiah Carothers, Mechanicsburg's Taylor Shearer excited for opportunity at Shippensburg University

Shearer is accustomed to outworking others. He said he inherited his tireless work ethic from his father.

He was one of several explosive weapons for an entertaining Wildcats team that ended a lengthy playoff drought with consecutive District 3 appearances his junior and senior years. He took over lead back duties on offense, rushing for 440 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. And he was part of a defensive backfield that had a county leading 20 interceptions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shearer — who also had interest from Millersville (his second choice), Oklahoma Panhandle State and Juniata — will be the second member of his family, he said, to go to college. His older brother went to Penn State.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Shearer, who got an academic scholarship from SU and hopes to earn an athletic scholarship while there. “I just remember being a little kid telling my [family] — obviously I said play in the NFL — once I got into high school, going to college will be a big step for me.”

He’ll major in exercise science and picked Shippensburg because he’s preparing for life without football, whenever that comes.