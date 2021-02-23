 Skip to main content
HS Football: Carlisle's Jeremiah Carothers makes East-West All-Star Game on West team; Big 33 Pa. roster announced
HS Football

HS Football: Carlisle's Jeremiah Carothers makes East-West All-Star Game on West team; Big 33 Pa. roster announced

Carlisle Football 3 (copy)

Carlisle's Jeremiah Carothers, left, was selected to May's East-West All-Star game this week.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle senior Jeremiah Carothers is one of two Sentinel-area seniors to make this year's all-star football games.

The offensive and defensive lineman, who recently committed to Shippensburg University to play defense, was named Monday to the West's roster in the East-West All-Star Game. He'll be joined by Northern linebacker Zach Mowchan.

The East-West game rosters and the Big 33 Classic rosters were announced in the past week by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association. 

No Sentinel-area players made the Big 33 Pennsylvania roster for the second straight year. Last year's all-star games were not held, although rosters were selected, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big 33 executive director Garry Cathell said in a press release last week this year's all-star game, the 64th iteration of the Big 33 Classic, "will be played!" 

Carothers and Mowchan will play on the Big School West team this year. The East-West game has been split into big schools (Class 4A-6A) and small schools (1A-3A). 

The Big 33 Classic will be held May 31 at Central Dauphin's Landis Field. Kickoff is set for 1p.m. The two East-West all-star games will be held at the same location May 30. The small-school game will be held at noon and the big-school game at 5 p.m.

See below for the full rosters: 

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

