HS Football: Carlisle's Jeremiah Carothers makes East-West All-Star Game on West team; Big 33 Pa. roster announced

Carlisle senior Jeremiah Carothers is one of two Sentinel-area seniors to make this year's all-star football games.
The offensive and defensive lineman, who recently committed to Shippensburg University to play defense, was named Monday to the West's roster in the East-West All-Star Game. He'll be joined by Northern linebacker Zach Mowchan.
The East-West game rosters and the Big 33 Classic rosters were announced in the past week by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association.
No Sentinel-area players made the Big 33 Pennsylvania roster for the second straight year. Last year's all-star games were not held, although rosters were selected, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Big 33 executive director Garry Cathell said in a press release last week this year's all-star game, the 64th iteration of the Big 33 Classic, "will be played!"
Carothers and Mowchan will play on the Big School West team this year. The East-West game has been split into big schools (Class 4A-6A) and small schools (1A-3A).
The Big 33 Classic will be held May 31 at Central Dauphin's Landis Field. Kickoff is set for 1p.m. The two East-West all-star games will be held at the same location May 30. The small-school game will be held at noon and the big-school game at 5 p.m.
See below for the full rosters:
Big 33 Classic Pennsylvania roster
PSFCA Big 33 Classic
Pennsylvania Roster
POS;Name;High School
QB;Cole Spencer;Pine-Richland
QB;Evan Clark;Manheim Township
RB;Josh Hough;Beaver Falls
RB;Eddy Tillman;Pittsburgh C.C.
RB;Ky’ron Craggette;Connellsville
WR;Malik Cooper;St. Joseph’s Prep
WR;Eli Jochem;Pine-Richland
WR;Judah Tomb;Central York
WR;Caleb Schmitz;Warwick
TE;Cade Rooney;St. Joseph’s Prep
TE;Matt Bowes;LaSalle College HS
OL;Nolan Rucci;Warwick
OL;Aaron Gunn;Union Area
OL;Connor McMahon;Canon-McMillan
OL;Harrison Hayes;Pine-Richland
OL;Cam McLaurin;Montour
OL;Mike Gecik;Delaware Valley
OL;Grant Cullen;Pittsburgh C.C.
DE;Cam’Ron Stewart;Governor Mifflin
DE;Chase Whatton;Elizabeth Forward
DE;Bralen Henderson;Pittsburgh C.C.
DT;Nick Yagodich;St. Joseph’s Prep
DT;Amara Yobouet;Northeast
DT;Taleeq Robbins;Imhotep Charter
LB;Balansama Kamara;Central
LB;Corban Hondru;Peters Township
LB;Khalil Dinkins;North Allegheny
LB;Luke Miller;Pine-Richland
DB;Javon McIntyre;Imhotep Charter
DB;Julian Talley;St. Joseph’s Prep
DB;Stephon Hall;Central Valley
DB;Donovan McMillon;Peters Township
DB;Shafeek Smith;Imhotep Charter
ATH;Myles Walker;Central Valley
ATH;Preston Zandier;Thomas Jefferson
P;Mitchel Groh;Dallastown
K;Samuel Hershey;McCaskey
LS;Brock Welsh;Middletown
Head Coach: Jack Young, Athens
East-West Big School All-Star Game rosters
PSFCA East-West All-Star Game
Big School (Class 4A-6A)
West Roster
POS;Last Name, First Name;High School
QB;Moore, Conrad;State College
QB;Pugh, Jake;Thomas Jefferson
RB;Sturgis, Isaiah;Central York
RB;Jones, Jaden;Chambersburg
TE/HB;Fontes, Kyle;Central York
TE/HB;Knipe, Sammy;State College
WR;Wright-Rawls, Taylor;Central York
WR;Carr, Ethan;Penn Trafford
WR;Anderson. Owen;Jersey Shore
WR;Hansen, Ian;Thomas Jefferson
ATH;Green, Dresyn;State College
ATH;Scipio, T'Rek;Woodland Hills
OL;Gaffney, Josh;Central York
OL;Giansante, Anthony;Norwin
OL;Azzara, Evan;Plum
OL;Royal, Jim;Seneca Valley
OL;Vangelus, Claude;Penn Hills
OL;Besch, John;Bellefonte Area
DL;Carothers, Jeremiah;Carlisle
DL;Givner, Sevon;Woodland Hills
DL;Dietz, Dawson;Hampton
DE;Griffiths, Seth;Central York
DE;Krevokuch, Tanner;Norwin
DE;Miller, Josh;Seneca Valley
LB;Matolcsy, Maximos;Plum
LB;Hoke, Nathan;North Allegheny
LB;Mowchan, Zach;Northern York
LB;Smith, Jack;Central York
DB;Pena, Victor;Central York
DB;Roach, Noel;Penn Hills
DB;Kress, Mason;North Allegheny
DB;Humphries, Joshua;North Allegheny
DB;Hill, Jaiden;Montour
K;Luther, Tanner;Chambersburg
P;Nicassio, Tony;Pine-Richland
LS;Reiger, Tyler;Upper St. Clair
Head Coach: Don Holl, Gateway
East Roster
POS;Last Name, First Name;High School
QB;McCracken, Joey;Warwick
QB;McTaggart, Sean;Lampeter-Strasburg
RB;Adams, Nahjee;Easton Area
RB;White, Jalen;Souderton Area
HB;Miller, Thatcher;Warwick
WR;Sapp, Christian;East Stroudsburg South
WR;Bowman, Malachi;Central Dauphin
WR;McAdams, Kristen;Imhotep Charter
WR;Seals, Dshawn;Imhotep Charter
WR;Teets, Nicholas;Spring-Ford
OL;Lain, Ryan;Marple Newtown
OL;Pajuste, Matthew;Martin Luther King
OL;Wills, Ryan;LaSalle College
OL;Murawski, Ben;Souderton Area
OL;Spradlin, Jackson;Central Bucks West
OL;Dunfee, Jacob;Northeast (Phila.)
OL;Kennedy, Kyle;Spring-Ford
DL;Evanick, Aonghas;Souderton Area
DL;Deron, Sam;Honesdale
DL;Lynch, Shayne;Wissahickon
DL;Jennings, Paul;LaSalle College
DL;Bakos, Julian;Bishop McDevitt
DL;Kelley, Luke;Manheim Township
LB;Shelton, Christian;Bethlehem Catholic
LB;Hartzell, Shane;Pennridge
LB;Henderson, Jason;Delaware Valley
LB;McLaurin, Zaire;Northeast (Phila.)
LB;Horton, Jacob;Souderton Area
S;Stewart, Abdul;Coatesville
S;Watson Jr, David;St. Joseph's Prep
CB;McLeod, Nadir;Martin Luther King
CB;Atkins, Zavier;St. Joseph's Prep
CB;Jackson, Cameron;Imhotep Charter
P;Bisoce, Spencer;Hempfield
K;Wagner, Jack;Wilson
LS;Stretch, Jack;Palmyra
Head Coach: Joe Henrich, Bethlehem Catholic
East-West Small School All-Star Game rosters
PSFCA East-West All-Star Game
Small School (Class 1A-3A)
West Roster
POS;Last Name, First Name;High School
QB;Dudley, Ameer;Central Valley
QB;Krug, Jack;Brookville
ATH;Bruce, Darius;Westinghouse
RB;Mallon, Zach;Bellwood-Antis
RB;Greene, Nyasanu;New Brighton Area
RB;Myrick, Keegan;Bishop Guilfoyle
WR;Lezzer, Jake;Clearfield Area
WR;Gripp, Damon;Tyrone Area
WR;Marinak, Nick;Penn Cambria
WR;Brower, Gabe;Juniata Valley
WR;Burford, Ethan;Central Clarion
OL;Miles, Mitch;Laurel
OL;Phanco, Weston;Wilmington Area
OL;Inguagiato, Zane;Clearfield Area
OL;Aston, John;Penns Valley Area
OL;Campbell, Josh;Central Valley
OL;Sharer, Ben;Penns Valley Area
OL;Risley, Paul;Bucktail
DL;Rager, Connor;Richland
DL;Johnson, Adrian;Bishop Guilfoyle
DL;Maloney, Cameron;Bishop Guilfoyle
DE;Yanoshak, Andrew;Bishop Guilfoyle
DE;Holler, Aeden;Loyalsock Township
DE;Weaver, Nick;Keystone
LB;Waltman, Nathan;Karns City
LB;Boggess, Cutter;Central Clarion
LB;Cunningham, Kyler;Bald Eagle Area
LB;Plank, Nick;Bellwood-Antis
DB;Susen, Ethan;Wilmington Area
DB;Wyche, De’kzeon;York Catholic
DB;Mrvos, Nico;Elizabeth Forward
DB;Spochart, Will;Berlin
DB;Chamberlain, Corey;Claysburg-Kimmel
P/DB;Schmidt, Ben;Homer-Center
K;Haslett, William;Bishop McCort
LS;Bohrer, Ryan;Bishop Carroll
Head Coach: Tom Dickinson, North Penn
East Roster
POS;Last Name, First Name;High School
QB;Gilchrist, Johnny;Riverside
QB;Herb, Bryce;Williams Valley
ATH;Maione, Aaron;William Penn Charter
ATH;Hoffman, Jacob;Nativity
RB;Greene, Odell;Steelton-Highspire
RB;Frauen, Jr., Matt;Notre Dame-Green Pond
WR;Brunner, Darren;Wyomissing Area
WR;Weidler, Bilal;Susquehanna Township
WR;Hammonds, Damein;Steelton-Highspire
WR;Parton, Chad;Salisbury
TE;Engle, Jesse;Williams Valley
OL;Wreath, Ryan;William Penn Charter
OL;Rivera, Lex;Notre Dame-Green Pond
OL;Filoon, Seamus;Wyomissing Area
OL;Guffy, Brandon;Notre Dame-Green Pond
OL;Bailor, Allan;Jim Thorpe
OL;Migliaccio, Jason;Shenandoah Valley
DL;Douglas, Cross;Lakeland
DL;Hollands-Alli, Tydre;Steelton-Highspire
DL;Palazzo, Rocco;William Penn Charter
DE;Jordan, William;Notre Dame-Green Pond
DE;Page, Kylee;Susquehanna Township
DE;Heim, Braden;Southern Columbia
LB;Janiszewski, Zane;Western Wayne
LB;Abidelli, Joe;Northern Lehigh
LB;Robinson, Brody;Pine Grove
LB;Kerstetter, Wade;Southern Columbia
LB;O'Neal, Andre;William Penn Charter
DB;Dietz, Dylan;North Schuylkill
DB;Zechman, Zach;Wyomissing Area
DB;Auman, Jordan;Wyomissing Area
DB;Stahl, Ryan;Halifax
DB;Smith, Zachary;Palisades
P;Plummer, Macrae;Annville-Cleona
K;Cirulli, Aidan;Wyomissing Area
LS;Wagner, TJ Nativity
Head Coach: Mike Farr, Schuylkill Haven
