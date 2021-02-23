HS Football: Carlisle's Jeremiah Carothers makes East-West All-Star Game on West team; Big 33 Pa. roster announced

Carlisle senior Jeremiah Carothers is one of two Sentinel-area seniors to make this year's all-star football games.

The offensive and defensive lineman, who recently committed to Shippensburg University to play defense, was named Monday to the West's roster in the East-West All-Star Game. He'll be joined by Northern linebacker Zach Mowchan.

The East-West game rosters and the Big 33 Classic rosters were announced in the past week by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association.

No Sentinel-area players made the Big 33 Pennsylvania roster for the second straight year. Last year's all-star games were not held, although rosters were selected, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big 33 executive director Garry Cathell said in a press release last week this year's all-star game, the 64th iteration of the Big 33 Classic, "will be played!"

Carothers and Mowchan will play on the Big School West team this year. The East-West game has been split into big schools (Class 4A-6A) and small schools (1A-3A).