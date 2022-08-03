With a positive mindset, Carlisle’s Eli Hargrove knows he can overcome any degree of adversity.

His mentality is now being tested.

In a football scrimmage last month against Middletown, Hargrove tore both the ACL and meniscus in his left knee, ending his junior season with the Herd before it began. Hargrove said he suffered the injury making a break on a receiving route. He heard a pop just before falling to ground.

“Usually, I think an injury like that is nothing serious,” Hargrove said, “because I didn't know what it was then, so I thought I was fine. But then as I fell to the ground, I just knew there was something wrong, so I was telling my coach, ‘I'm done,’ because I just felt there was something wrong, because as I tried to get up to see if nothing was really wrong, I fell back to the ground.

“But me keeping a positive mindset, it's just me knowing that everything's gonna be OK, especially when I have God by my side guiding me. And when I first started out, knowing I wasn't gonna be able to play football, my mental was down a little bit, but I just kept thinking about the good things, that this is not the last time I'm going to be able to play the sport I love. I still have a chance to come back and do better than I was going to do this year for my senior year.”

Two weeks after the injury, an MRI officially revealed both tears. The next step is surgery scheduled for Aug. 10 and a recovery period estimated to last six to nine months that includes hours of physical therapy and intense exercises to build back the muscle.

“It’s tragic, obviously, for the young man,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said of Hargrove’s injury, “but he's resilient and he’ll regain everything and obviously come back and be stronger next year. But it's a tough year to miss for him and his aspirations of moving forward with football. But unfortunately in life, some things like this just don't work out the way we plan, and hopefully in the end, he comes out and he is 100% and everything works out.”

Despite being sidelined, Hargrove is refuting the injury’s attempt to squash his junior year. While physical therapy may reduce some of Hargrove’s time with the Herd, he plans to attend practices regularly and stand with his team on the sidelines every Friday night.

“[I’m gonna] do as much as I can and stay around the team, “Hargrove said. “Let them know that even though I'm not going to be here, I'm going to be there for them.”

After a breakout season last year, Hargrove was in store for an even larger role this fall. His sophomore campaign included time at multiple positions, primarily at wide receiver and defensive back. At wideout, Hargrove caught 17 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, pacing the Herd in all three categories.

Hargrove helped lift Carlisle to a 7-4 record and the program’s first District 3 postseason berth since 2015. Along the trail, the Herd topped Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Altoona, State College and CD East. The 28-20 victory against the Panthers capped their regular season and sealed their playoff bid. Carlisle also blanked Hershey (49-0) and Cedar Crest (45-0) in weeks 2 and 3.

While Hargrove’s production will be missed on the field, the junior hopes to convey his knowledge to those who may fill in the gaps. He also aims to learn from the seniors on this year’s roster on his journey toward next season.

“I know there's a lot of seniors this year,” Hargrove said, “so for me, even though an injury is stopping me from playing, I still feel like it's a good thing that I lead the younger ones, because I am going to be someone they're going to look up to next year when I'm a senior and they need someone to help them get better.”

Still in the early stages of recovery, Hargrove recognized his teammates, specifically senior Luke August, as key supporters. During last year’s season opener against Mechanicsburg, August suffered a similar injury to Hargrove’s.

Since Hargrove went down, August has been a pillar in the junior’s recovery process.

“He was one of the first people to text me,” Hargrove said of August, “and he was straight up and let me know that this is probably going to be one of the biggest adversities I'll face as a football player, because this is a really, really serious injury. And basically, he was explaining to me that I need to take the recovery process very serious because it's big, it's a big deal, especially if I want to get back out there and continue to do the things I was doing before.”

Carlisle’s 2022 season kicks off Aug. 26 at home against Mechanicsburg. And while Hargrove won’t be running between the trenches or laying out for a touchdown catch, he knows a positive outlook will help him through the adversity ahead.

“If you know his personality,” Ickes said of Hargrove, “it's hard to keep him down, which is a good asset that he does have. He's definitely one of those kids that will assert himself and continue to do what he can for his teammates.”