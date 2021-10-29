HS Football: Carlisle's comeback win over CD East caps regular season, sets up possible postseason bid

HARRISBURG — The buckets of rain that fell over Central Dauphin East’s Landis Field Friday night couldn’t wash away the grit and mettle the Carlisle football team displayed across the regular season’s final 48 minutes of regulation.

Navigating the slick turf field and the pressure of a District 3 playoff berth hanging in the balance, the Herd battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit, swinging the momentum with 21 second-half points, to down the host Panthers 28-20 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division brawl.

The win all but seals a district postseason bid for the Thundering Herd (7-3, 4-3 Commonwealth), with final power rankings slated to be finalized Saturday, which would give Carlisle its first playoff dance since the 2015 season.

Carlisle held the eighth and final playoff spot in the Class 6A rankings entering Friday night’s bout and rode the legs of Jeremiah Hargrove for a second straight week. Hargrove ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns across 14 carries.

“I’m very proud of them,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “You know, Jeremiah Hargrove came through for us on offense again. He’s a [heck] of a kid and just a competitive player. And our defense played well tonight. We gave up two long passes, which obviously [Mehki] Flowers, you know, makes plays and I take my hat off to him, but defensively, we played our butts off tonight.”

Riding the speed of Penn State University commit Mehki Flowers and running back Marcel McDaniels, CD East (7-3, 5-2) sped to a quick 14-0 advantage. McDaniels accounted for the first score — which Flowers set up with a 92-yard reception — weaving between the trenches for a 24-yard touchdown run and taking the 7-0 edge into quarter two.

With 3:46 remaining in the second quarter, and on third and 13, Flowers received a screen pass and maneuvered his way among a host of Carlisle defenders, splitting a seam for a 65-yard score to provide the 14-0 lead.

But pinned in their own territory with less than a minute to go before the half, and coping with a rain-riddled football, the Panthers watched as their their punt by Nicholas Bloss was blocked by Carlisle’s Wyatt Vioral, rolled 20 yards backward and was eventually scooped up by Quinten Barclay, who took it 10 yards to the promised land.

That’s when Carlisle’s momentum began to erupt.

“You know, they’re physical, a very physical team, probably the most physical team we faced all year,” Ickes said of CD East. “But, you know, our kids wanted it more, and we got we got to believe now. That was a big step for us.”

Opening the second half with a combined four turnovers (three fumbles and one interception), the Herd eventually shed the turnover trend, marching down the field on a drive that was capped by a Hargrove 14-yard run off the left side.

He punched in a 2-yarder at the 9:34 mark in the fourth and rounded out his back-to-back three-touchdown outings with a no-doubter 40-yard dash up the seam.

The Panthers sandwiched a 14-yard score between Hargrove’s 2 and 40-yard runs with a fade route to Tymere Thornton to make things interesting. But Carlisle’s defense suffocated the CD East offense on its final drive and attempt at a comeback. Eleven penalties for 85 yards also hindered the Panther offense.

Flowers racked up 194 yards on four receptions.

“They’re ready to compete,” Ickes said of his team, “and they’ve been doing it all year. And dang it, they need that respect, and I think they deserve it. They’re making strides.

“It’s just a good feeling for our kids, our program and our community.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.