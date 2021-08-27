HS Football: Carlisle vs. Mechanicsburg highlights season-opening slate

For much of the last 10 years, Carlisle has subjugated Mechanicsburg on the football field.
While both teams were absent from one another’s schedule last fall, in part due to a truncated season, the programs will square off once again under the beams of the Friday night lights, as the Thundering Herd visit the Wildcats at John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park Stadium to reinstate a long-standing Mid-Penn battle and open their 2021 campaigns.
Of course, both teams want to start their season with a dash in the win column, however there’s more on the line than a tick on the left side of the record. Carlisle — winner of the squads’ last six meetings and seven of the last nine overall — aims to extend its winning streak against a proven Wildcats program that is coming off a season that included a 9-1 record, a Colonial Division title and a berth to the District 3 Class 5A semifinal round. On the other hand, Mechanicsburg, with a bulk of key pieces to last year’s team returning, eyes to keep momentum in its favor, shut down an electric Ezeekai Thomas and re-write its recent track record in the Route 641 town series.
The key to both teams finding their road to victory Friday night: win the war in the trenches. The ground attack continues to be a consistent forte for both programs year in and year out.
“They’re a tough opponent. They’re not going to make mistakes,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said of the Wildcats. “We need to force them to make mistakes and, of course, beat them at the line of scrimmage. You win and you lose football games on the line of scrimmage, and that’s where we’ve got to beat them.”
“Carlisle’s always a team with good size upfront and good athletes at the skill positions. I think for us to be successful tomorrow, we have to perform the identity we’ve started to develop, more of a run oriented team this season,” Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose said. “We got three good running backs … and I think our O-line is the best it’s been in years. And I think we can have success doing that.”
Key players for Carlisle
Ezeekai Thomas, jr., QB-FS.
Elisha Carothers, sr., DL-OL.
Marquise Miller, so., RB-LB.
Key players for Mechanicsburg
Sam DeLuca, sr., LB-TE.
Rashawn Early-Holton, sr., WR-CB.
Marlon Aristy, sr. LB.
By the numbers
21: Quarterback Micah Brubaker and running back Taylor Shearer combined for 195 carries and over 1,000 yards on the ground last fall for the Wildcats. That production resulted in 21 trips to the endzone. With the tandem lost to graduation, the majority of the load is expected to fall on junior tailback Parker Sample, who tallied 18 totes for 100 yards and one score last season.
24.2: Thomas did a bit of everything for Ickes’ Thundering Herd last fall, guiding Carlisle to a 3-3 record. But if the Herd want to up the ante this time around, Thomas’ success in the ground game — he ran for 453 stripes on 88 touches last year — needs to transition to tossing the pigskin as well. The junior quarterback completed 15 of his 62 passing attempts (24.2%) en route to 162 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Junior Louie Shank is also slated for snaps under center this season.
3: The last time Carlisle and Mechanicsburg went toe-to-toe on the gridiron, turnovers pervaded the Wildcat offense. In the 2019 season opener, Mechanicsburg coughed up the rock on three occasions, compared to the Herd’s one turnover, ultimately costing them the game.
“We need to protect the football,” Rose said. “Two years ago we were in a tight game with Carlisle where they ended up beating us 24-10 and part of that was because we fumbled twice as we drove the length of the field.”
Quick hits
West Perry at Big Spring: The former Mid-Penn Colonial foes did not meet last year, but the Mustangs won the clash between the two schools in each of the three previous seasons. The Bulldogs’ last win over West Perry came in 2016.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs: Coming off their first district playoff appearance since 2015, the Bubblers host a Littlestown program that missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central: The two storied programs have 31 District 3 championships between them.
East Pennsboro at York Suburban: Second-year Panthers coach John Denniston and first-year Trojans coach John Fry call the shots from opposing sidelines in a game that features two of the region’s most dynamic running backs in East Pennsboro’s Sy Burgos, who rushed for 711 yards last year, and York Suburban’s Mike Bentivegna, who collected 852 all-purpose yards last year.
Fairfield at Camp Hill: The Lions’ quest for an above-.500 finish for the first time since 2016 begins against a Fairfield team that fields just 21 players, according to the York Dispatch.
Cedar Cliff at Red Lion: The Colts open travel to face a Red Lion team that finished No. 5 in the District Three power rankings last year and lost two key playmakers in Randy Fizer and Davante Dennis to graduation.
Northern at Red Land: The first contest between the two schools since the District 3 baseball championship features a pair of underclassmen under center in Northern junior Timmy Bonin and Red Land sophomore Roman Jensen.
Shippensburg at Hershey: Friday’s season opener marks the first faceoff between the Greyhounds and the Trojans since Nov. 12, 2010.
Delone Catholic at Trinity: Jordan Hill’s first test as the Shamrocks’ head coach comes against a Squires team that went unbeaten during the 2020 regular season before a loss to Steel-High in districts. Trinity defeated Delone Catholic, 23-8, when the teams last met in 2019.
