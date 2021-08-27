HS Football: Carlisle vs. Mechanicsburg highlights season-opening slate

For much of the last 10 years, Carlisle has subjugated Mechanicsburg on the football field.

While both teams were absent from one another’s schedule last fall, in part due to a truncated season, the programs will square off once again under the beams of the Friday night lights, as the Thundering Herd visit the Wildcats at John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park Stadium to reinstate a long-standing Mid-Penn battle and open their 2021 campaigns.

Of course, both teams want to start their season with a dash in the win column, however there’s more on the line than a tick on the left side of the record. Carlisle — winner of the squads’ last six meetings and seven of the last nine overall — aims to extend its winning streak against a proven Wildcats program that is coming off a season that included a 9-1 record, a Colonial Division title and a berth to the District 3 Class 5A semifinal round. On the other hand, Mechanicsburg, with a bulk of key pieces to last year’s team returning, eyes to keep momentum in its favor, shut down an electric Ezeekai Thomas and re-write its recent track record in the Route 641 town series.

The key to both teams finding their road to victory Friday night: win the war in the trenches. The ground attack continues to be a consistent forte for both programs year in and year out.

