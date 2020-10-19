HS Football: Carlisle to visit Cedar Cliff as schedule reschuffling continues

Carlisle has a game Friday after all.

The Thundering Herd will visit West Shore Stadium to face the Cedar Cliff Colts on Friday at 7 p.m.

The late addition fills a hole for both teams — Carlisle's created with Altoona and State College playing in this weekend's District 6 championship, and Cedar Cliff's created in the preseason with Milton Hershey opted out of fall sports for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

It's been another hectic week for the Herd. On Friday afternoon, they found out State College would not make the trip to Ken Millen Stadium for that evening's football game due to a presumed positive case of COVID-19 involving someone near the team. But Friday night the two schools agreed to reschedule for Monday at 6.

This is the third week for Carlisle impacted by the pandemic. The Herd's season opener against Exeter Township was canceled due to an outbreak within Carlisle Area School District.