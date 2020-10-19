 Skip to main content
HS Football: Carlisle to visit Cedar Cliff as schedule reschuffling continues
HS Football

HS Football: Carlisle to visit Cedar Cliff as schedule reschuffling continues

Carlisle Football 12 (copy)

The Carlisle High School football team practices Friday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carlisle has a game Friday after all.

The Thundering Herd will visit West Shore Stadium to face the Cedar Cliff Colts on Friday at 7 p.m.

The late addition fills a hole for both teams — Carlisle's created with Altoona and State College playing in this weekend's District 6 championship, and Cedar Cliff's created in the preseason with Milton Hershey opted out of fall sports for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

It's been another hectic week for the Herd. On Friday afternoon, they found out State College would not make the trip to Ken Millen Stadium for that evening's football game due to a presumed positive case of COVID-19 involving someone near the team. But Friday night the two schools agreed to reschedule for Monday at 6. 

UPDATE: HS Football: State College at Carlisle game now rescheduled for Monday

This is the third week for Carlisle impacted by the pandemic. The Herd's season opener against Exeter Township was canceled due to an outbreak within Carlisle Area School District.

The Colts (2-2, 1-2 Keystone) and Herd (1-1, 1-1 Commonwealth, before Monday's game) have not played each other since 2009, a 42-13 Cedar Cliff loss. The teams played each other four times between 2004 and 2009, according to Carlisle's MaxPreps.com page.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

