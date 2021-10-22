HS Football: Carlisle, Jeremiah Hargrove run all over Altoona in 56-20 runaway victory

Bison are animals well-known for running in herds in the wild.

It turns out, the Thundering Herd of Carlisle, specifically the Carlisle football team, knows a thing or two about running wild as well.

In Friday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth tussle between Carlisle (6-3, 3-3 Commonwealth) and visiting Altoona (4-5, 1-5 Commonwealth), Carlisle’s Jeremiah Hargrove ran all over Ken Millen Stadium’s grassy plain en route to 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns to punctuate the Herd’s 56-20 runaway victory over the Mountain Lions.

With the win, Carlisle continues to make its case for a District 3 Class 6A playoff berth. Eight schools in the classification receive a postseason bid. The Herd held the No. 9 seed entering Friday’s Commonwealth bout.

“We practiced hard a lot. Coach pushed us through it because knowing this is a big game, especially for us, and especially for the seniors, it meant the most to them, so I wanted to come out here and contribute to the team in any way possible,” Hargrove said. “As you see, we ran a new formation that worked pretty well, scored three times off of it. I’m just glad we won and did it as a team. It felt great.”

Receiving the opening-half kickoff, momentum swayed against Altoona from the start. On the second play from scrimmage, quarterback Aidan Steinbugl fumbled the ball on a read-option play, setting up the Herd and Hargrove’s first touchdown run of the night at the Lions’ 30-yard line. After a 5-yard penalty and an Ezeekai Thomas 8-yard burst, Hargrove sped his way to six from 27 yards out for the game’s first score.

On the Herd’s next possession, the Carlisle wideout nearly doubled his previous route to the end zone, breaking loose on a 53-yard dash that ballooned the Herd lead to 14 heading into the second quarter.

Feeling the game slowly slip, Altoona countered with its own methodical drive, marching down the field on a 12-play, 80-yard possession to open the second frame. Behind a run-heavy attack, the Lions struck on a 24-yard screen pass to Alex Yost, who weaved his way to pay dirt, cutting the Carlisle advantage to 7.

The Herd made sure the slim lead would hold, as Louis Shank and Thomas bulldozed their way in from 1 yard out on Carlisle’s next pair of trips down the field. Carlisle took the 28-7 edge into the half.

“I’m proud of the kids. You know, we came here and we preached all week what we have to do and what we got to do to win the game and, offensively, I couldn’t be more prouder of the kids,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “We stayed in one formation. We ran literally three, maybe four (different) plays the whole first half, and our offensive line did a great job.”

Out of the break, Carlisle sang the same chorus, snapping off chunk plays of 25 and 19 yards to enter the red zone once more. Shank capped the opening drive with a 3-yard keeper. Altoona responded six minutes later with Yost trucking his way to six on a 2-yard run to stop the bleeding and trim the Carlisle lead to 35-14.

Hargrove completed his touchdown trifecta in the first ticks of the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run up the gut, and Marquise Miller bulleted 43 yards to the house at the 4:42 mark. Yost also joined the thrice-score club with a 16-yard barreling run with 5:11 remaining.

“I felt that it built a lot of momentum for me and the team,” Hargrove said.

Eli Hargrove capped the onslaught with a 26-yard fumble scoop-and-score just under the four-minute cusp.

Aside from Jeremiah’s 136 stripes on the ground, Thomas chipped in another 76 yards on seven carries and Eli kicked up grass for 38 across four totes. Carlisle went to the air on just two occasions the entire night.

For Altoona, Yost capitalized on a second straight week of boosted snaps with Ethan Stroup sidelined due to injury. The Mountain Lion workhorse rumbled for 112 yards across 21 carries. He also snagged three receptions for 35 yards.

“I’ll give credit to them,” Altoona head coach Vince Nedimyer Jr. said, “I mean Carlisle came out of the gate great, with a great game plan, and they shoved it down our throats there in the first two quarters of the game. ….We just couldn’t stop them, and, offensively, you know, we gave them the ball a couple times and that never helps, so we kind of added to it.”

Carlisle makes the trek up Interstate 81 next week to face Central Dauphin East in a matchup that could determine the Herd’s playoff fate. Altoona also hits the road, visiting State College.

“We’re gonna have a tough game on our hands for the last one down at East,” Ickes said, “but, you know, again, we’re gonna go back to work here, practicing, and prep our kids and then go into next week. We’re ready to win that football game. That’s got to be the mentality.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

