HS Football: Carlisle holds off Mechanicsburg 28-14 in season opener

The first game of a high school football season is generally marked by youthful mistakes by young teams. The six fumbles in the first half between Carlisle and Mechanicsburg belied the two teams’ experience, but they factored into Friday’s season opener at Ken Millen Stadium.

Carlisle tallied two touchdowns off Wildcat fumbles in the opening half to take a 14-0 lead and held on for a 28-14 victory.

Carlisle (1-0) outgained the Wildcats and recovered five Wildcat fumbles to keep them at bay, icing the game by recovering a late fumble from Mechanicsburg’s Parker Sample, who lost possession while trying to reach for extra yardage.

“The fumbles certainly were a negative, despite the positives we saw tonight,” said Wildcat coach Anthony Rose. “We really played well, but there were a couple of things we need to clean up for next week. I am proud of the effort tonight, and Carlisle is a very good team.”

Trailing by two scores, the Wildcats relied on sound defensive play to close the gap. Sophomore Justin Bardo read a screen correctly for an interception that turned into a 71-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Carlisle’s Jeremiah Hargrove added his second touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to stretch the Herd lead again, but the Wildcats answered on a Jeff Lougee to Sage Thomas screen pass up the middle.

“We worked all week on that middle screen, and they kept running it and completing it,” said Carlisle coach Brett Ickes. “I am happy with the win, but we saw some things that we really need to clean up and iron out.

“I thought our effort was good, but we just seemed to find one thing on each play that we did something wrong: a extra block in the back, a hold, a wrong cut, or a missed block.”

Marquise Miller rumbled and raced into the end zone from 30 yards out to cap the scoring for the Herd.

Carlisle linemen Layton Schmick, Miller, and Thomas Nelson bottled up the middle of the line. Schmick and Miller combined to make two fourth down stops in the game.

The Thundering Herd gave the ball away the first time after a nice fourth-down stop of the Wildcat offense. An offensive lineman stepped back and forced a fumble that the Wildcats recovered. The next three possessions by both teams ended with fumbles,

The Herd finally took advantage of the fumble, as Hargrove raced in from the 3-yard line for a 7-0 lead.

After another Wildcat fumble, the Herd increased their lead to 14 when quarterback Louis Shank found Carson Swartz for 27 yards, with Swartz breaking a couple of tackles and rolling into the end zone for the two score lead.

“They did a good job of bottling up our plays, and we just need to adjust and find others that worked,” Shank said. “Defensively, we played really well, but we have some things we need to clean up.”

“I was happy with the way Jeff Lougee threw the ball tonight and Seth (Brubaker) caught the ball,” rose said. “Jeff took some shots tonight and delivered the ball on target.”