HS Football: Carlisle cancels final game against Manheim Central due to COVID-19

Carlisle will not play Manheim Central on Friday in its regular season finale.

Thundering Herd athletic director George Null said Tuesday night the game is canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Carlisle Area School District.

The Herd were set to conclude their season with the road game. But the season ends abruptly following a 20-14 loss to rival Cumberland Valley last week.

The decision is a result of the school district closing four buildings — Carlisle High School, Wilson Middle School, Mooreland Elementary School and North Dickinson Elementary School — for the rest of the week due to positive cases of the coronavirus.

No football team in Cumberland County has been impacted worse than Carlisle this season. A small outbreak of cases the week of their season opener against Exeter Township prompted the school district to go to full remote learning for several days and shut down all extracurricular activities.

Weeks later, the game against State College was delayed three days and played on a Monday due to a COVID-19 issue on the Little Lions roster. And four days later the Herd played Cedar Cliff rather than Altoona; the Mountain Lions had to cancel that matchup after qualifying for the District 6 championship game.