HS Football: Carlisle answers Mechanicsburg's challenge for season-opening win

“You just got to keep your head about, you can’t jump offside. You can’t make those mental mistakes,” Rose said of the penalties.

Both defenses held their own, Carlisle forcing three Mechanicsburg turnovers and the Wildcats nabbing a pair of interceptions on their end. ‘Cats’ senior linebacker Sam DeLuca notched an unofficial 11 tackles, four for loss and two coming on attempted fourth-down conversions for the Herd.

Offensively, Shank ended his season debut with 105 stripes in the air and three touchdowns while completing seven of his nine pass attempts. Thomas led the Carlisle charge on the ground, racking up 73 yards on 11 totes. Aside from Lougee, Parker Sample and Sage Thomas paced the ‘Cats’ ground attack, Sample totaling 58 yards on 10 touches and Thomas, 38 stripes on seven carries.

“We did run the ball effectively at times and I thought Parker and Sage did well and then Jeffery broke his big run … but I give credit to Carlisle,” Rose said. They’re big up front and they’re aggressive. Brett’s done a good job with those guys and that was a good test for us to see where our strengths are and where we need to improve.”