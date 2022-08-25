HS Football: Carlisle and Mechanicsburg's "Backyard Brawl" highlights Week 1 slate

Rumblings of the “Backyard Brawl” between Carlisle and Mechanicsburg signal the approach of Week 1 of the high school football season.

The Cumberland County rivals kick off their 2022 campaign Friday at 7 p.m. under the lights of Ken Millen Stadium. And like any other year, both teams are prepared for a back-and-forth scrap.

“We expect a dogfight Friday night,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “In no way are we looking past Mechanicsburg in any way. For one, that’s just what we do, we focus on that team that week. But it’s going to be a good football game.”

A year ago, the teams found each other in a tightly contested battle at John H. Frederick Field. Carlisle secured the win, 27-14, but Mechanicsburg, trailing 13-0 at halftime, forged a spirited comeback effort, forcing the Herd to make key plays down the stretch.

The triumph was ultimately sealed by Kareem Lawson’s fourth-quarter 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after Mechanicsburg quarterback Jeff Lougee broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown scamper and crossed the goal line on an 8-yard QB escape moments later. Herd wide receiver Josh Zipperer, who was with the team for one year due to his family’s connection with the United States Army War College, also hauled in a pair of touchdown grabs.

“We know they're gonna be coming at us,” Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said of Carlisle. “They see it as a rivalry and so do we, so we know it’s gonna be a hard-hitting contest on both sides.”

Ickes and Rose both have a crop of returning talent and a handful of promising underclassmen that could factor into Friday night’s outcome. Carlisle’s core strength lies in its seasoned offensive line — four out of five 2021 starters return, including four-year center Layton Schmick — and a multi-faceted rushing attack headlined by senior EZ Thomas and junior Jeremiah Hargrove.

For the Wildcats, junior quarterback Lougee will have a collection of offensive weapons at his disposal. The speed and power combo of tailbacks Parker Sample and Sage Thomas will set the tone offensively while sophomore wideout Josh Smith is circled on the secondary’s radar. Seth Brubaker’s transition to tight end could also create some mismatches.

However, both head coaches expect an emphasis on the ground game, the bread and butter of both programs.

“We got great skill kids, and we’re good up front offensively,” Ickes said of his team. “We’re gonna play our game and obviously play hard and compete every play. And that's what I'm looking for out of our kids. Again, they're gonna come ready to play and ready to get after us.”

Key players

Carlisle

EZ Thomas, sr., ATH

Jeremiah Hargrove, jr., WR-DB

Layton Schmick, sr., C-DT

Mechanicsburg

Jeff Lougee, jr., QB-DB

Parker Sample, sr., RB-S

Jayden Connors, sr., OL-DL

By the numbers

7: Carlisle has won each of the last seven meetings, dating back to 2014. The teams didn’t square off in 2020 due to a truncated schedule amid coronavirus concerns.

827 and 12: In Carlisle’s multi-pronged rushing attack, eight players recorded double-digit touches a season ago. But Thomas and Hargrove, who weaved through the trenches most often, combined for 827 yards on the ground (Thomas 519, Hargrove 308) and scored 12 touchdowns. The duo’s 827 yards accounted for over 40% of Carlisle’s rushing production.

675 and 506: While Carlisle’s game plan features a rotation of players, Lougee was Mechanicsburg's jack-of-all-trades in his debut season under center. Lougee collected 675 passing yards last season while nearly matching that yardage on the ground with 506. He also scored 14 touchdowns, including nine powered by his legs.

“I think Jeffrey has a chance to go out and do some really good things for us,” Rose said of his quarterback. “He continued to mature and improve throughout last season at quarterback, and from what I've seen at camp so far, he's taken leaps and bounds from where he was at last year at this point in time.”

They said it

Ickes on coming off Carlisle’s first playoff berth since 2015: “Last year, I think that gave us that confidence that, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ Confidence is huge when it comes to playing the sport and that definitely gave us confidence going 7-4 and playing well against some big schools.”

Rose on entering the season with high expectations: “The locker room, collectively, a lot of the guys are like me — last season didn’t end on the note that we wanted it to, and I think that has kind of left a bad taste in our mouth the whole offseason. And I think that’s one reason they've been working so hard and putting the time and effort in, is to get off to a quick start this year.”