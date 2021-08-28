HS Football: Carlisle adds to series win streak, tops Mechanicsburg to open season

After Mechanicsburg quarterback Jeff Lougee scampered from 8 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter Friday, it looked like Carlisle was beginning to feel the pressure mount.
At the moment, Mechanicsburg had scored 14 unanswered points and made the season-opening battle at John H. Frederick Field a five-point ballgame.
Carlisle’s Kareem Lawson had different plans.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lawson turned on the afterburners, bounced off a handful of Mechanicsburg defenders and took it 85 yards to the house, ultimately sealing the Herd’s 27-14 victory.
Prior to the Wildcats’ pressure, the pendulum had swung in the Thundering Herd’s favor early. Junior Ezeekai Thomas started under center for Carlisle, but with an early interception by Mechanicsburg’s Rashawn Early-Holton quieted Carlisle’s offense early, head coach Brett Ickes handed the reins to junior Louis Shank, sliding Thomas to a running back/wide receiver flex option. And he’s glad he did, as it benefited the Carlisle duo.
“We got a very talented group of kids, and we’re gonna make some teams sweat,” Ickes said.
And we faced a very tough, physical Mechanicsburg team and I give those guys a lot of credit trying to contain all of our kids.”
Despite a scoreless first quarter, Shank steered the Herd to six on his second drive at the helm in the second stanza, connecting with Josh Zipperer on a 39-yard fade, providing Carlisle with the 7-0 edge. The following possession, after Carlisle intercepted Mechanicsburg quarterback Seth Brubaker, Shank rolled out and found a hidden Eli Hargrove in the back of the endzone for the 7-yard score,extending the advantage to 13-0.
“My first couple plays I was out there shaking. I’m not gonna lie,” Shank said, who didn’t know if he’d even play Friday. “And then that fade … I just knew it was coming.”
Taking the 13-0 lead into the half, Carlisle kept the pedal down out of the break, intercepting Brubaker for the third time of the game. Carlisle capitalized on the turnover with a three-yard screen pass from Shank to Jeremiah Snyder to find paydirt. Brubaker didn’t complete a pass all night.
However, the Duke University baseball commit Lougee responded, entering the Wildcats into the scoring column early in the third, breaking off a 67-yard touchdown scamper, followed by the eight-yard dash two drives later. But it was Lawson’s kickoff heroics that sealed the Wildcats fate.
All and any momentum was stripped from that point forward as Carlisle milked the clock. Additionally, the Wildcats accrued an unofficial 12 penalties, some expunging key plays on the offensive side. Lougee ended the night with 118 rushing yards — most on read options — across eight carries.
“You just got to keep your head about, you can’t jump offside. You can’t make those mental mistakes,” Rose said of the penalties.
Both defenses held their own, Carlisle forcing three Mechanicsburg turnovers and the Wildcats nabbing a pair of interceptions on their end. ‘Cats’ senior linebacker Sam DeLuca notched an unofficial 11 tackles, four for loss and two coming on attempted fourth-down conversions for the Herd.
Offensively, Shank ended his season debut with 105 stripes in the air and three touchdowns while completing seven of his nine pass attempts. Thomas led the Carlisle charge on the ground, racking up 73 yards on 11 totes. Aside from Lougee, Parker Sample and Sage Thomas paced the ‘Cats’ ground attack, Sample totaling 58 yards on 10 touches and Thomas, 38 stripes on seven carries.
“We did run the ball effectively at times and I thought Parker and Sage did well and then Jeffery broke his big run … but I give credit to Carlisle,” Rose said. They’re big up front and they’re aggressive. Brett’s done a good job with those guys and that was a good test for us to see where our strengths are and where we need to improve.”
With the win, Carlisle extends its winning-streak to seven games in the long-standing Route 641 series and has won eight of the last 10 meetings. Mechanicsburg aims to re-right the ship with visiting Elizabethtown next Friday while the Herd eyes a 2-0 start, hosting Hershey.
“We’ll take the W,” Ickes said.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports