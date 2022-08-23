HS Football: Carlisle 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Brett Ickes, sixth season (10th overall)

Classification: 6A

Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth

2021 season: 7-4

Postseason: Lost to Harrisburg in district first round

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Louie Shank: 53-107, 740, 11

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

EZ Thomas: 106-519, 4.9, 6

Jeremiah Hargrove: 39-308, 7.9, 6

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Jeremiah Hargrove: 10-155, 10.5, 2

Key returners: EZ Thomas, sr., ATH; Jeremiah Hargrove, jr., WR-DB; Layton Schmick, sr., OL-DL; Thomas Nelson, sr., OL-DL; Kareem Lawson, sr., WR-S; Luke August, sr., LB-TE; Charlie Dib, sr., OL-DL; Louie Shank, sr., QB-FS; Jaqueece Morell, sr., RB-LB; Marquise Miller, jr., RB-LB.

Key losses: Elisha Carothers, Matt Trolinger, Dylan Young, Josh Zipperer, J.C. Smith.

Newcomers: Carson Swartz, jr., WR-DB; Tristan Biggs, jr., WR-LB.

Outlook: The Herd flashed their raw talent last season, proving they wouldn't back down against any opponent, at least not without a respectable fight. And close to 90% of the 2021 Herd roster returns this fall. For the first time since 2015, Carlisle qualified for the District 3 Class 6A postseason last year and compiled a 7-4 record. The competition in the Commonwealth has been amplified, but the Herd are prepared to clean up last year’s mistakes and feed off their breakout year.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. ‘EZ’ makes it look easy

With Louie Shank at quarterback for most of last season, it allowed EZ Thomas to broaden his horizons on both sides of the ball. Thomas carried the football in the flex offense to the tune of 519 yards and six touchdowns while also playing vacuum-tight coverage at safety, where he collected 49 tackles (eight for loss), five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

2. A diverse approach

The Herd won’t stray far from their multi-pronged offense that they followed to the postseason last year. Eight Carlisle players recorded double-digit rushes last season and five return to Ken Millen Stadium this fall, including top rushers in Thomas, Jeremiah Hargrove and Jaqueece Morell. According to head coach Brett Ickes, players like Kareem Lawson and Marquise Miller, who both saw time in the backfield last year, are likely to see a rise in touches this season.

3. A big gain and a big loss

Ickes and crew knew defensive cornerstone Luke August would return this season after a Week 1 injury last season against Mechanicsburg sidelined him for the remainder of the 2021 campaign. What Carlisle didn’t anticipate was the loss of offensive sparkplug Eli Hargrove, who scored five touchdowns a season ago. Hargrove suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in a July scrimmage, ending his junior season. Hargrove underwent surgery Aug. 10 and will use the fall to recover for next season.

4. Closing the gap

Carlisle took a major step forward last season on limiting its mistakes, which translated to the 7-4 record. But the Herd and Ickes want more. Aside from a pair of landslide losses to Harrisburg, Carlisle’s two other defeats came within a combined six points — 27-24 against Cumberland Valley and 24-21 to Central Dauphin. “The experience that those guys had in those nail-biters and in the Harrisburg losses,” Ickes said, “they've definitely learned. And when you have experienced kids that have been playing in this league, they know what to expect then. So, I look at that as being more of an advantage.”

5. Building the trenches

Leading Carlisle’s raw talent last year was its robust offensive line. The Herd has four of its five big men digging back into the tranches, headlined by Layton Schmick, Thomas Nelson and Charlie Dib. Carlisle racked up 1,963 rushing yards last year and passed for 1,066 yards.

CARLISLE 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs. Mechanicsburg

Sept. 2 vs. Governor Mifflin

Sept. 9 at William Penn

Sept. 16 vs. Harrisburg*

Sept. 23 at Chambersburg*

Sept. 29 (Thursday) vs. Central Dauphin*

Oct. 7 at State College*

Oct. 14 at Cumberland Valley*

Oct. 21 vs. Altoona*

Oct. 28 at CD East*

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Ickes on Carlisle’s mindset: “I'm excited about this year. I just have to keep in mind with the kids, again, go back to our philosophy that we take one week at a time. Period. That's the way we do it, and it's been drilled in their head last three-four years.”

Schmick on the offensive line’s chemistry: “We've been playing together since middle school, so we're all pretty tight. And even the people that are replacing the people we lost last year, we played on the same team when we won the Super Bowl in midget. So, we shouldn’t skip a beat from last year.”

Schmick on the mentality playing in the Commonwealth: “What’s most important is we've got to be confident in our abilities. I think that's what hurt us last year in the bigger games. We just didn't have as much confidence as we should have this year. I think we should be good with that.”

Thomas on learning from last year’s mistakes: “(We) got to put it behind us at this point because that’s last season. You can definitely build from that, though. There’s mistakes we made in that (Harrisburg) game that we could change this year and that could’ve changed the outcome of that game. We obviously see we can play with those bigger teams, so that just starts this summer with working hard every single day in the offseason.”