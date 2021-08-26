HS Football: Carlisle 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Brett Ickes, fifth season (ninth overall)
Classification: 6A
Division: Mid-Penn Commonwealth
2020 season: 3-3 (2-3)
Postseason: did not qualify
Returning Leaders
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Ezeekai Thomas: 15-62, 162, 1
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
Ezeekai Thomas: 88-453, 5.1, 2
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Matthew Trollinger: 5-47, 9.4 0
Key returners: Eli Hargrove, so., WR; Jeremida Hargrove, so., WR; Matt Trollinger, sr., WR; Exeekai Thomas, sr., QB-S/LB; Louie Shank, jr., FS-QB; Layton Schmick, jr., OL-DL; Eli Carothers, sr., OL-DL
Key losses: Sean Smith, Jeremiah Carothers, Christian Good, Jacob Kistler
Newcomers: Josh Zipperer, jr., WR; J.C. Smith, jr., RB; Jeremiah Snyder, jr., ATH.
Outlook: The Thundering Herd has the requisite athleticism, up and down the lineup, to match up against anyone. If Carlisle can channel its raw talent, making the most of its diverse offensive arsenal, and cut down on the mistakes that undermined its season, at times last year, then the Thundering Herd can shrink the margins, improve its win total and gain ground on some of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s perennial contenders.
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Competing in close games
The margins were thin for the Thundering Herd in two of their three losses last season. Aside from a 35-0 drubbing at the hands of Central Dauphin, Carlisle dropped a nine-point decision to State College after going into the locker room tied at halftime and lost by six points to Cumberland Valley after fumbling three times inside the 20. The Herd had a chance in both games, and Brett Ickes thinks they have the ability to mine wins if they find themselves in similar situations this season.
2. An evolved offense
Last year, Sean Smith carried the Carlisle offense, averaging 170 yards per game as a senior. Before him, Tristyn Sulich broke the 1,000-yard barrier in each of his final two seasons. This year, the Thundering Herd hopes to keep opposing defenses guessing with a more diverse offensive approach behind a line anchored by three-year starter Layton Schmick and an evolved wide-receiving corps that includes the Hargrove twins – Eli and Jeremiah – last year’s top receiver in Matt Trollinger and newcomer Josh Zipperer. The passing game looks to complement a three-headed rushing attack that features quarterback Ezeekai Thomas, Marquise Miller and newcomer J.C. Smith.
3. ‘EZ’ does it
Thomas is back under center for Carlisle, charged with managing an offense that should offer him plenty of targets to improve his passing game. Thomas has built a reputation for his elusiveness. The next step is to add quickness and efficiency to his decision-making skills, according to Ickes. Junior Louie Shank also has a chance to see action as a signal-caller, giving Thomas a chance to slide over to slot receiver or back to halfback for spells to give the offense yet another wrinkle. Shank and Thomas are also key returning players for the Thundering Herd’s secondary on defense.
4. The new guys
Zipperer and Smith both arrived at Carlisle with parents enrolling in the Army War College. The latter, from the D.C. area, brings a mixture of size and speed to the proceedings. “He’s big,” Ickes said. “He can run, and he can catch. He’s not afraid.” Smith, coming in from Oklahoma, clocked a 10.9-second 100-meter dash.
5. Confidence vs. complacency
According to Ickes, his team found its confidence at Lebanon Valley College’s camp in mid-July. The Herd held its own going up against other big teams including Wilson, one of District Three’s top contenders each year. It’s a balance, though, and Ickes stressed that his players need to avoid complacency in order to reach their potential.
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 at Mechanicsburg
Sept. 3 vs. Hershey
Sept. 10 vs. Cedar Crest
Sept. 17 vs. Cumberland Valley*
Sept. 25 at Harrisburg* (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
Oct. 1 vs. Chambersburg*
Oct. 8 at Central Dauphin*
Oct. 15 at State College*
Oct. 22 vs. Altoona*
Oct. 29 at Central Dauphin East*
THEY SAID IT
Ickes on his team's foundation: “We have a great nucleus of kids who can get the job done, not just in their first three games, but in the Commonwealth. We’re very confident in that.”
Ickes on his team's goals: “We are definitely out to prove that this group of kids is for real. We’ve got a lot to prove to those people who are doubting us.”
Ickes on Carlisle's defensive performance in Satuday's tri-scrimmage with host Milton Hershey and Shippensburg: “We did a great job of getting to the football, which allowed us to make plays. That was the first time we were really against live action. Milton Hershey has some very good athletes. They’re quick. And then you turn around Shippensburg, and they bring the muscle with their Wing-T.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross