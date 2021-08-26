HS Football: Carlisle 2021 season preview

Outlook: The Thundering Herd has the requisite athleticism, up and down the lineup, to match up against anyone. If Carlisle can channel its raw talent, making the most of its diverse offensive arsenal, and cut down on the mistakes that undermined its season, at times last year, then the Thundering Herd can shrink the margins, improve its win total and gain ground on some of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s perennial contenders.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Competing in close games

The margins were thin for the Thundering Herd in two of their three losses last season. Aside from a 35-0 drubbing at the hands of Central Dauphin, Carlisle dropped a nine-point decision to State College after going into the locker room tied at halftime and lost by six points to Cumberland Valley after fumbling three times inside the 20. The Herd had a chance in both games, and Brett Ickes thinks they have the ability to mine wins if they find themselves in similar situations this season.

2. An evolved offense