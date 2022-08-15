HS Football: Camp Hill 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Tim Bigelow, 6th season

Classification: 2A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2021 season: 4-6 (1-4)

Postseason: None

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Drew Branstetter 48-88, 420, 6

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Kobe Moore 51-194, 3.8, 1

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Mike Shartle 22-267, 12.1, 3

Noah Doi 16-140, 8.7, 2

Key returners: Mike Shartle, sr., WR-LB; Corbin Ochs, sr., WR-DB; Tommy Corbin, jr., WR-LB; Kobe Moore, jr., RB-LB; Noah Doi, so., RB-DB.

Key losses: Christian Doi, Peyton Shore, Robby Rhinehart, Eric Dick, Dom Coletta, Grant Cutler.

Newcomers to watch: Drew Branstetter, so., QB-DB; Talan Foster, fr., RB-DB.

Outlook: Bigelow likes to say there’s no such thing as a one-way player at Camp Hill. The Lions have one of their bigger groups in years taking the field this fall (30 players), but each individual still carries two-way responsibilities. The added depth helps in an already formidable Capital Division that grew stronger with the addition of West Perry. Off a 4-6 2021 campaign, and with a new field general under center, Camp Hill hopes to forge a trail back to District 3 gold just two seasons removed from its last title run.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. A first for everything

The Lions held their first summer camp this year at Millersville. According to Bigelow, the three-day trip magnified Camp Hill’s team camaraderie and energy and brought athletes across all different sports together. Bigelow said he hopes to turn the last-minute idea into a tradition the Lions extend in seasons to come.

2. Branstetter’s bunch

The Camp Hill offense belongs to sophomore quarterback Drew Branstetter, who saw varsity time last year with injuries to then-senior Peyton Shore, but overall, is still evolving in Bigelow’s system. Branstetter will have an array of targets at his service, including fellow sophomore Noah Doi, senior Mike Shartle and junior Kobe Moore out of the backfield.

3. Battle in the trenches

While not a concern, Bigelow said, the Lions are locked in an eight-player battle for the five starting spots up front. Departures of Robby Rhinehart, Eric Dick and Grant Cutler to graduation leave Camp Hill with some holes to fill. Even after the spots are decided, Bigelow said the Lions may shuffle their big men around between reps.

4. The taller, the better

Along with the program drawing wider interest this season, Bigelow said the Lions have grown in height overall. Camp Hill’s taller stature stretches from the team’s wide receiving corps — including both its possession and jump-ball wideouts — all the way to its secondary. “We really feel that the bulk of our talent is going to be at that 6-3 to 6-4 range, which we very rarely have here,” Bigelow said.

5. “Team Dad”

Like any football team, each club has one leader that stands out above all. According to Bigelow, Shartle fits the mold for the Lions and has been tabbed the “Team Dad.” While vocal leadership is Shartle’s most distinct trait on the field, Bigelow said his senior captain also keeps the team's spirits high with the occasional dad joke.

2022 SCHEDULE

*denotes a division game

Aug. 26 vs. Newport

Sept. 2 at York Catholic

Sept. 9 at Upper Dauphin

Sept. 16 at Big Spring*

Sept. 23 vs. Middletown*

Sept. 30 vs. Susquenita

Oct. 8 (Saturday, noon) at Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 14 vs. Trinity*

Oct. 21 at West Perry*

Oct. 28 vs. Boiling Springs*

THEY SAID IT

Moore on the Lions’ mindset going into every game: “We don't really have the pressure that these bigger schools do, to look down at a school like us to be like, ‘Oh we have to beat them.’ So, just being able to go into every game with that underdog mindset and just being able to play loose and have fun, without any extra stress, definitely helps us out.”

Shartle on Camp Hill’s development: “I think Drew's (Branstetter) gonna develop as a quarterback and show that he's just really good, really lethal, and I think we just have weapons all around. We got a bunch of bigger receivers, we got Kobe (Moore) running the ball, we got Noah (Doi) running the ball. I think we have the weapons to do it if we just execute.”

Shartle on the Lions’ playoff hopes: “I think the expectation should be making a playoff run and eventually win districts. I think we have the talent to do it. I think we have the coaching to do it. All the pieces are in place, so we just got to execute.”

Bigelow on his quarterback room: “(Branstetter's) really coming across with confidence with boys. He's helping the younger guys. Hayden Ziegler, who's a sophomore coming up to work with Drew in the quarterback room, they're working together very well. They rotate very well. They're sharing reps. So, we feel with those two together, we're going to have a pretty solid quarterback this year.”