HS Football: Camp Hill 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Tim Bigelow, fifth season
Classification: 2A
Division: Mid-Penn Capital
2020 season: 3-3 (1-2)
Postseason: District Three Class 2A champions, defeating York Catholic 21-7 before a 26-14 loss to Philadelphia's Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA quartefinals.
Returning Leaders
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
None
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
Christian Doi: 28-87, 3.1, 1
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Christian Doi: 19-417, 21.9, 4
Key returners: Christian Doi, sr., RB-LB; Peyton Shore, sr., QB-FS-WR; Luke Parise, jr., QB-SS; Mike Shartle, jr., WR-LB; Eric Dick, sr., C-T-DT; Grant Cutler, sr., DT; Robby Rhinehart, sr., DT-G;
Key losses: Daniel Shuster, Cam Ochs, Grant Beyesa, Peter Chelap, Patrick Becker, Elijah DeArment, Max Delaye, Paul Parise
Newcomers: Grant Cutler, sr., DT-OL; Tommy Corbin, so., WR-SS; Owen Gillespie, fr., OL; Drew Branstetter, fr., QB-FS; Noah Doi, fr., SS.
Outlook: It took just five games for the Lions to crown themselves district champions last fall. But this year, it’s a bit different with a new quarterback under center and a good clip of players from the title team lost to graduation. On the flip side, Camp Hill also brings back a plethora of talent that experienced what it takes to win playoff football. Will it be enough for the Lions to defend their title?
2020 All-Sentinel Football Team: QB Micah Brubaker named Player of the Year after leading Mechanicsburg back to postseason
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. It’s Shore’s year
Quarterback Daniel Shuster made major leaps from his sophomore to junior year, leaps that included 1,714 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and a District Three crown. With Shuster now playing at Blair Academy and no longer affiliated with the Lions, senior Peyton Shore is likely to take the reins of the offense as someone head coach Tim Bigelow is “big” on. Shore didn’t take any snaps under center last fall, but the up-and-coming quarterback notched 18 tackles (10 solo) from his free safety position across four games.
2. Tossing the pigskin
Last season, Camp Hill posted a near 2:1 ratio of passing attempts (197) to rushing attempts (97). It helped to have a pass-friendly quarterback in Shuster and a 6-foot, 1-inch, 180-pound wide receiver in Cam Ochs, who hauled in 29 receptions for 701 yards and seven scores, but don’t expect the Lions to shy away from the passing game too much. Second leading receiver from last year, Christian Doi, returns for his senior campaign and is primed for an even larger role in the Camp Hill offense.
3. Sharing the wealth
Another Lions’ trademark last season was distributing the ball to a bevy of players. Five different players received at least one touch in the ground game, and nine different players snagged at least one reception. It will be interesting — with seven of those nine players gone and Shore filing in under center — to see who will fill in those gaps.
4. Still searching for that winning season
Despite winning the district title last fall, Bigelow is still in pursuit of his first winning season since taking charge of the program four years ago. The Lions broke even last fall, going 3-3 after records of 3-7, 1-9 and 4-6 in Bigelow's previous three seasons. With a district title now under his belt, the chances of ending the skid this year are better than ever.
5. A future Instagram star?
Bigelow describes senior offensive-defensive lineman Grant Cutler as one of the team’s “unsung heroes.” In fact, Bigelow said he asked Cutler to play football after seeing him on a local basketball court, and since joining the team, Bigelow’s noticed momentous strides from Cutler in the weight room. And that could be due in part to the big man’s Instagram lifting account, @grantcutlerlifts, where Cutler showcases his growth in the weight room. Cutler registered nine tackles in three games last season.
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 vs. Fairfield
Sept. 3 vs. Biglerville
Sept. 10 at Susquenita
Sept. 17 vs. Upper Dauphin
Sept. 24 at Line Mountain
Oct. 1 vs. Big Spring*
Oct. 9 at Middletown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)*
Oct. 15 vs. Steelton-Highspire*
Oct. 22 at Boiling Springs*
Oct. 29 vs. Trinity*
THEY SAID IT
Shore on the team as a whole: “We're looking good. There's a lot of team chemistry, and we're hoping to just keep things moving, just take it one game at a time, and just focus on what we're doing right now and make sure we're perfecting everything.”
Robby Rhinehart on what games stand out on the schedule: “Every game we're going to come in with the same intensity. Of course, you're going to look at the game and get excited, especially if since we didn't get to play them last year. But we just got to go into every game the same and make sure we’re ready.”
Bigelow on the expectations for this season: “The expectations for us are to compete in 10 games. Last year, we were shorted. Everybody was shorted. We want to play teams at a high level every week because we have to. Our goal is to make the district championship every single year.”
