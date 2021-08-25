HS Football: Camp Hill 2021 season preview

3. Sharing the wealth

Another Lions’ trademark last season was distributing the ball to a bevy of players. Five different players received at least one touch in the ground game, and nine different players snagged at least one reception. It will be interesting — with seven of those nine players gone and Shore filing in under center — to see who will fill in those gaps.

4. Still searching for that winning season

Despite winning the district title last fall, Bigelow is still in pursuit of his first winning season since taking charge of the program four years ago. The Lions broke even last fall, going 3-3 after records of 3-7, 1-9 and 4-6 in Bigelow's previous three seasons. With a district title now under his belt, the chances of ending the skid this year are better than ever.

5. A future Instagram star?