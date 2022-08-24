HS Football: Breaking down the 2022 Boiling Springs Bubblers

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Brad Zell, 5th season

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2020 season: 11-2 (5-0)

Postseason: Lost to Wyomissing 55-13 in district championship game after a 56-10 win over Lancaster Catholic in the quarterfinals and a 35-7 victory over Hamburg in the semifinals.

Key returners: Dalton Ackley, sr., T-DT; Trey McCardell, sr., FB-LB; Blake Delevan, sr., TE-DB; Aaron Beam, jr., OL-DL; Brodie Hayes, sr., OL-DL; Collin Neal, jr., OL-DL; Evan Taylor, sr., TE; Marcus Boyle, WR-DB.

Key players lost: Carson Garvey, Joey Menke, Aidan Metzger, Colin Lunde, Hunter Coyle, Jaiden Barrick.

Newcomers: Lance Schwang, so., FB-LB.

Outlook: The 2021 season felt like a dream for the core of seniors that had grown together in Zell’s first four seasons as a program. With the offensive and defensive lines mostly intact, the Bubblers – who move up a classification for this season – are out to prove that the culture change from the last few years has staying power. Complementing the experienced linemen are skill position players who’ve been waiting for their turn to make an impact on a program in a renaissance period.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. A culture change

Boiling Springs’ 2021 run to the district championship game not only capped a historic season, but it represented the program’s growth over Zell’s first four years at the helm.

“We’ve had an uphill battle,” Zell said. “When I took over, morale was so low, and we have changed the culture in four years. It’s really been a 180-degree change in culture.”

The change in culture has yielded momentum. Zell cited higher numbers in program turnout entering the season and the confidence stemming from last year’s unprecedented run.

2. Familiar faces up front

While the Bubblers lost most of their offensive production with the graduation of a senior core, they look to build around an offensive line that remains intact. It gives the Bubbler offense an advantage, especially when it comes to processing the nuances of the team’s Wing-T scheme.

“That helps,” Zell said, “especially with our blocking schemes and things like that. I think we’ll be different on offense, but we’ll still be able to move the ball.”

Zell also expects the experience of the offensive line to aid the transition of players into newer roles.

“It makes the the job of the running backs a lot easier,” he said, “when there are holes to run through and you don’t necessarily need quite the same skillset to get the yards.”

Zell also expects the experienced front, which includes a stable of experienced linebackers, to key the team’s defensive success.

3. Fisher steps in

Among those taking bigger roles heading into the season is junior Liam Fisher, the team’s starting quarterback succeeding Colin Lunde.

“He brings a little bit of a different skillset than we had last year with Lunde,” Zell said of Fisher. “Liam throws the ball well, but he also moves really well. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but his feet are going to help him get out of some trouble.”

Marcus Boyle and Evan Taylor expect to add a dimension to the Bubbler offense from their tight end and split end positions.

4. Heavy on fullback

But the team’s bread-and-butter should be its strength at fullback, a position anchored by seniors Trey McCardell and Logan Gelbaugh. Behind the experience of the offensive line, the Bubblers hope to do damage with a strong, physical running style.

“Last year, we were pretty heavy on the halfback side of things,” Zell said. “This year, we’ll be heavy at fullback.”

5. Moving on up

After mining success in Class 3A last year, the Bubblers have moved up to Class 4A for the next cycle.

“It’ll be a different challenge,” Zell said, “but one that we’re ready to take on.”

The competition among larger schools won’t factor into the nuts-and-bolts of the Boiling Springs regular season, but it throws the team into a different mix when it comes to power rankings and qualifying for the playoffs.

“It’ll make it a little more difficult to get into the playoffs,” Zell said, “but hopefully we can do our part. That is our goal: to make the playoffs.”

BOILING SPRINGS 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at Littlestown

Sept. 2 at Bermudian Springs

Sept. 9 vs. Gettysburg

Sept. 16 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Sept. 23 at Trinity*

Sept. 30 vs. West Perry*

Oct. 7 vs. Juniata

Oct. 14 at Big Spring*

Oct. 20 (Thursday) vs. Middletown* (cancelled)

Oct. 28 at Camp Hill*

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Senior tight end/defensive back Blake Delevan on last year’s senior class: “Those guys helped build our program to where we are now. I know our class, we all learned from playing behind them these last three, four years. We learned a lot from them.”

McCardell on the team’s identity: “Last year, we were explosive. This year, we’re just strong. We’re a strong team. Everyone has been in the weight room all offseason, putting in the work. We have an experienced line, so that really helps. They’re big guys. They know what they’re doing. We want to push people off the ball.”