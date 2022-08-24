HS Football: Breaking down the 2022 Big Spring Bulldogs

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Joe Sinkovich, 4th season

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2021 season: 8-4 (3-2)

Postseason: Big Spring earned the program’s first district playoff victory with a 49-35 Class 4A first-round victory over Conrad Weiser. The Bulldogs dropped a 62-13 quarterfinal decision to Lampeter-Strasburg.

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Ethan Eisenberg: 87-151, 1,751, 23

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Grant Hall: 9-90, 10.0, 2

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Connor Black: 23-412, 34.2, 7

Key returners: Ethan Eisenberg, sr., QB; Logan Brennan, jr., T-DT; Jacob Stewart, jr., G-DT; Zachary Mell, jr., OL-DL; Jay Roberds ,sr., DE; Connor Black, sr., LB-TE; Aaron Matthews, sr., WR-CB; Andrew Witter, sr., WR-CB.

Key losses: Dillon Wakefield, Eli Hasco, Logan Schmidt, Caleb Massare, Evan Header, Andrew Adams, Dakoda Garman.

Outlook: Riding the momentum from the program’s first district playoff victory, the Bulldogs bring confidence to the Mid-Penn Capital race. Offsetting the loss of two key contributors – Dillon Wakefield and Logan Schmidt – to graduation is an experienced quarterback in Ethan Eisenberg, a dynamic two-way player in Connor Black and experienced linemen on both sides of the ball. The level of contributions from younger players could determine whether Big Spring can return to the postseason.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Making history

Coming off a playoff berth and the program’s first district playoff victory has given the Newville bunch a springboard into the 2022 season.

“I think overall it helps the kids set their expectations and their goals,” head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “it’s tough to sell (the success) when you don’t experience it. Hopefully, when you’re experiencing it, now they know, ‘Hey, this is attainable if you put the work in.’ They see what they have to do, That’s what we’re hoping to carry over into this season.”

2. Eisenberg brings leadership

One of the engines that powered Big Spring’s run to the second round of the playoffs was then-junior quarterback Ethan Eisenberg. After taking over the starting quarterback job midway through his sophomore season, Eisenberg brings experience and fine-tuned talent to the huddle.

“I’m definitely more comfortable,” he said. “I’ve been in the system for a couple years now, so I definitely feel like I know the offense better than I ever have before.”

Complementing Eisenberg’s statistics are the intangible qualities that help keep a team on task.

“Ethan’s one of those special quarterbacks that, come game time, he just keeps the same demeanor as he does in practice,” Sinkovich said. “He’s able to keep the game slow. He’s able to go out there as a leader and make good decisions. The guys see that and feed off of that, and they know that Ethan’s going to put the ball in a place that will give them a chance to make a play.”

3. Filling the void

The Bulldogs also benefitted from the play of halfback Dillon Wakefield and slot receiver Logan Schmidt, who combined to put up more than 2,700 all-purpose yards last season. With the dynamic duo lost to graduation, it’s up to a new crop of playmakers to replace the lost production.

“It may not be one or two guys that are making big plays and getting yardage," Sinkovich said. "Ethan will spread it out in the pass game, and the run game will rely on four or five different guys.”

Some of those players include Aaron Matthews, Andrew Witter, Jalon Baum and Carter Hall at receiver, and Grant Hall, Spencer Cachara, Ben Fickel, Brayden Singer, Caleb Stewart and Connor Green at running back.

4. Lining up with experience

One of the Bulldogs’ strengths is their experience on the offensive and defensive lines with Logan Brennan, Jacob Stewart, Tyler Fogarty, Clayton Hetrick, Zach Mell and Jay Roberds all coming back with significant experience.

5. Black not fading

One of the team’s top playmakers, Connor Black, is back in the mix for a senior season. Black started at tight end and linebacker last year, amassing 412 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while leading the team with 138 tackles, including 13 for a loss, 2.5 sacks a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

A first-team offensive and defensive all-star selection among Mid-Penn coaches who was named to the all-state team, Black could be the key ingredient to another successful season in Newville.

BIG SPRING 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs. Greencastle-Antrim

Sept. 2 at Shippensburg

Sept. 9 at Newport

Sept. 16 vs. Camp Hill*

Sept. 23 at Steelton-Highspire*

Sept. 30 vs. Trinity*

Oct. 7 at West Perry*

Oct. 14 vs. Boiling Springs*

Oct. 21 vs. Upper Dauphin

Oct. 28 at Middletown* (cancelled)

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Eisenberg on the team’s success in 2021: “It definitely means a lot to our program and our community. I think it’s just a good confidence booster because we’ve been there, and we won that playoff game. It just kind of shows the team what we can do and what we’re capable of.”

Roberds on the cohesion among linemen: “The teamwork and the friendships that are built between me and those boys is something special. A lot of us have been playing multiple years together on the line, especially on the defensive side, and this offensive line is definitely going to be something special. We have a lot of size. We have a lot of talent. We have speed and strength. This line is definitely going to be something to watch out for.”

Sinkovich on Eisenberg’s leadership: “I think the big thing for him is he just enjoys playing. He enjoys playing football, being around the guys. You can see that day in and day out. He doesn’t get shook. If he makes a mistake, he goes, ‘My bad. I made a bad read,’ and he’ll get them next time.”