HS Football: Boiling Springs rushes past Big Spring behind reliable run game

The saying goes, “If it ain't broke, don’t fix it.”

So, when Boiling Springs running back Joey Menke dashed 46 yards down the left sideline with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter for his third rushing touchdown of the night, it was evident the Bubblers had no intentions of keeping the ball out of the tailback’s hands.

Behind Menke’s 134 yards on the ground, 73 receiving yards and four touchdowns, Boiling Springs kept the pedal down and defeated Mid-Penn Capital Division foe Big Spring 44-28 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in the Battle of the Springs.

“I think we found a couple of things that worked,” Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell said, “and we didn't stray away from it. We just kept coming back to it, back to it, back to it and, you know, I don't want to get emotional, but I'll go back to my mentor, Tim Rimpfel. He said, 'If it ain't broke, just keep running it.' So, maybe I did that one for him.”

After Boiling Springs’ Jack Laing kicked a 36-yard field goal early in the first quarter, Big Spring came out firing on all cylinders. Flushed out of the pocket, Bulldogs quarterback Ethan Eisenberg connected with a streaking Logan Schmidt for a 30-yard score, providing Big Spring with its first, and ultimately only, lead of the game.