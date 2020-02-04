HS Football: Boiling Springs lineman Landon Billman commits to Millersville

Boiling Springs offensive lineman Landon Billman committed to play football at Millersville on Sunday, joining Cumberland Valley's Dontey Rogan who also committed to the Marauders on the same day.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior was arguably the best player on a struggling Bubblers squad who went 0-10 last season. Billman was an All-Sentinel Second Team pick. He was also a big part of the Bubblers' wrestling team this season, helping to lead them to a second-place finish at the District 3 Class 2A championships and a state appearance.

Billman, who also played on the defensive line, also had an offer from Shippensburg University

Coached by J.C. Morgan, Millersville went 2-9 last season. Billman will join former his former teammate, running back Bryan Malone, a redshirt-sophomore on the Marauders roster.

​Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

