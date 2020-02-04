HS Football: Boiling Springs lineman Landon Billman commits to Millersville

Boiling Springs offensive lineman Landon Billman committed to play football at Millersville on Sunday, joining Cumberland Valley's Dontey Rogan who also committed to the Marauders on the same day.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior was arguably the best player on a struggling Bubblers squad who went 0-10 last season. Billman was an All-Sentinel Second Team pick. He was also a big part of the Bubblers' wrestling team this season, helping to lead them to a second-place finish at the District 3 Class 2A championships and a state appearance.
Billman, who also played on the defensive line, also had an offer from Shippensburg University
You have free articles remaining.
Coached by J.C. Morgan, Millersville went 2-9 last season. Billman will join former his former teammate, running back Bryan Malone, a redshirt-sophomore on the Marauders roster.
God Bless〽️🟡⚫️ @VILLEfb pic.twitter.com/X4jnvzSqEM— Landon Billman (@LandonBillman) February 3, 2020
Anything but typical: Boiling Springs' Landon Billman balancing landscaping business, school, football and recruiting
District 3 Wrestling: Young Boiling Springs peaking at right time with pair of wins to make Class 2A team championship
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda