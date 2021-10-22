HS Football: Boiling Springs keeps focus in win over Camp Hill

A showdown with defending Class A state champion Steelton-Highspire loomed on the horizon for Week 10, but Boiling Springs maintained its focus Friday with a 47-14 mercy rule win over visiting Camp Hill at Ecker Field to cap Week 9.

“Our saying has been the next game is our most important game and despite next week, we needed to focus and get the one first,” Bubbler quarterback Colin Lunde said. “Now we can focus on film and getting ready for Steel-High next week. Tonight, was a good team win.”

The Bubblers (8-1, 4-0 Mid-Penn Capital) visit Steel-High next Saturday in a matchup that might lack some luster after Big Spring knocked off the Rollers Friday in Newville.

A Bubbler win next Saturday will give Boiling Springs the division title outright, but a loss could drop them in a two- or three-way tie for the title.

Boiling Springs took advantage of a solid defensive effort that gave them great field position. On their first possession, Colin Lunde found Carson Garvey for a 30-yard scoring pass.

Jack Laing picked up a Lion fumble and returned the ball 40 yards to set up the Bubblers next scoring chance. Laing raced one in from 6 yards out, and a fumbled punt snap set them up again moments later for a 4-yard scoring chance by Aidan Metzger. The Bubblers led 21-0 in the first quarter.

Metzger would later add two more touchdown runs, and the Lunde-Garvey combo would also add another scoring toss. Logan Gelbaugh added the final Bubbler score in the final seconds of the game.

“We don’t care about who gets the ball or who scores,” Metzger said, “as long as our team plays well. We have all been together since elementary school, and we know each other well, and we enjoy playing together. We have experience since we have been playing in this system for four years, and we are very comfortable in it.”

Camp Hill (3-6, 0-4 Capital) fell behind early but battled behind quarterback Drew Branstetter and Christian Doi. Doi rushed for 66 yards and a score and caught six passes for 85 yards. Defensively, he contained the outside edge and added 12 tackles in the game.

Branstetter completed 17 passes for 153 yards to six receivers, but also threw two interceptions. He was under a heavy rush and scrambled to find room to locate receivers.

“We did what we had to do tonight,” Zell said. “Now we can focus on next week. Our passing game has been coming along. We have a few things to work on this week.”

