HS Football: Boiling Springs' Joey Menke, Carson Garvey recognized in 2021 PA Football Writers' Class 3A All-State Team

Boiling Springs' Joey Menke and Carson Garvey were recognized in the 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State Team Tuesday.
Menke earned honors as an offensive athlete while Garvey was recognized in the defensive back category.
Menke, who garnered Mid-Penn Capital Division Co-Offensive Player of the Year laurels, rushed for 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns across 141 carries this fall. He added five touchdowns in the receiving department.
Garvey also roped in Mid-Penn Capital Co-Player of the Year honors on the defensive side at safety, snagging a team-high eight interceptions while notching 83 tackles (58 solo). Garvey hauled in five touchdown receptions as well at his wide receiver position on offense.
2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team
Offense
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg, jr.
People are also reading…
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill, sr.
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock, so.
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland, jr.
Marqui Adams, Neumann-Goretti, sr.
Running Back
Landon Alexander, Central Valley, sr.
London Montgomery, Scranton Prep, jr.
Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville, sr.
Parker Gregg, Central Martinsburg, sr.
Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing, sr.
Wide Receiver
Carson Persing, Danville, jr.
Rian Glunk, Loyalsock, jr.
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory, sr.
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill, so.
Ja’On Phillips, Sharon, sr.
Tight End
Aiden Mack, Wyomissing, sr.
Offensive Line
Jven Williams, Wyomissing, jr.
Hunter Hanna, Montoursville, sr.
Josh Waite, Central Martinsburg, sr.
Nick Elko, Wyoming Area, sr.
Gage Dlugonski, Grove City, sr.
Athlete
Joey Menke, Boiling Springs, sr.
Davion Hill, Loyalsock, jr.
Diohnny Ruiz, Hamburg, sr.
Defense
Defensive Line
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, sr.
Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, sr.
Joey Fazzone, Hickory, sr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, jr.
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland, jr.
Tajae Broadie, Middletownm, sr.
Linebacker
Michael Golay, Scranton Prep, sr.
Jack Bible, Central Valley, sr.
Jackson Pryts, Hickory, sr.
Matt Merritt, Central Valley, sr.
Jack Miller, Wyomissing, sr.
Mason Raup, Danville, jr.
Defensive Back
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, jr.
Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs, sr.
Nevin Carter, Wyomissing, sr.
DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, sr.
Specialist
Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley, jr.
Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic, sr.
Athlete
Amory Thompson, Wyomissing, sr.
Raleigh Collins, Neumann-Goretti, sr.
Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep, sr.
Player of the year: Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg
Coach of the year: Mark Lyons, Central Valley
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports