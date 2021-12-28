HS Football: Boiling Springs' Joey Menke, Carson Garvey recognized in 2021 PA Football Writers' Class 3A All-State Team

Boiling Springs' Joey Menke and Carson Garvey were recognized in the 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 3A All-State Team Tuesday.

Menke earned honors as an offensive athlete while Garvey was recognized in the defensive back category.

Menke, who garnered Mid-Penn Capital Division Co-Offensive Player of the Year laurels, rushed for 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns across 141 carries this fall. He added five touchdowns in the receiving department.

Garvey also roped in Mid-Penn Capital Co-Player of the Year honors on the defensive side at safety, snagging a team-high eight interceptions while notching 83 tackles (58 solo). Garvey hauled in five touchdown receptions as well at his wide receiver position on offense.

2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team

Offense

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg, jr.

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill, sr.

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock, so.

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland, jr.

Marqui Adams, Neumann-Goretti, sr.

Running Back

Landon Alexander, Central Valley, sr.

London Montgomery, Scranton Prep, jr.

Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville, sr.

Parker Gregg, Central Martinsburg, sr.

Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing, sr.

Wide Receiver

Carson Persing, Danville, jr.

Rian Glunk, Loyalsock, jr.

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory, sr.

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill, so.

Ja’On Phillips, Sharon, sr.

Tight End

Aiden Mack, Wyomissing, sr.

Offensive Line

Jven Williams, Wyomissing, jr.

Hunter Hanna, Montoursville, sr.

Josh Waite, Central Martinsburg, sr.

Nick Elko, Wyoming Area, sr.

Gage Dlugonski, Grove City, sr.

Athlete

Joey Menke, Boiling Springs, sr.

Davion Hill, Loyalsock, jr.

Diohnny Ruiz, Hamburg, sr.

Defense

Defensive Line

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, sr.

Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, sr.

Joey Fazzone, Hickory, sr.

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, jr.

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland, jr.

Tajae Broadie, Middletownm, sr.

Linebacker

Michael Golay, Scranton Prep, sr.

Jack Bible, Central Valley, sr.

Jackson Pryts, Hickory, sr.

Matt Merritt, Central Valley, sr.

Jack Miller, Wyomissing, sr.

Mason Raup, Danville, jr.

Defensive Back

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, jr.

Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs, sr.

Nevin Carter, Wyomissing, sr.

DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, sr.

Specialist

Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley, jr.

Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic, sr.

Athlete

Amory Thompson, Wyomissing, sr.

Raleigh Collins, Neumann-Goretti, sr.

Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep, sr.

Player of the year: Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg

Coach of the year: Mark Lyons, Central Valley

