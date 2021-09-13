HS Football: Boiling Springs game against Line Mountain Friday canceled

Sentinel Staff
Friday's Mid-Penn football game between Line Mountain and Boiling Springs has been canceled.
In a post on its Twitter Monday, Line Mountain School District announced the cancellation of both the varsity and junior varsity football contests. No further detail on the cancellation was provided.
According to Boiling Springs athletic director Rachel Boyle, Boiling Springs is seeking to find another opponent for Friday.
Line Mountain athletic director Brad Skelton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
