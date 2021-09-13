 Skip to main content
HS Football: Boiling Springs game against Line Mountain Friday canceled
HS Football

Boiling Springs football 5.JPG

Line Mountain School District announced the cancellation of its football games with Boiling Springs Friday via a post on its Twitter account Monday. 

 Sentinel File

Friday's Mid-Penn football game between Line Mountain and Boiling Springs has been canceled. 

In a post on its Twitter Monday, Line Mountain School District announced the cancellation of both the varsity and junior varsity football contests. No further detail on the cancellation was provided. 

According to Boiling Springs athletic director Rachel Boyle, Boiling Springs is seeking to find another opponent for Friday. 

Line Mountain athletic director Brad Skelton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

