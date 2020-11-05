 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Boiling Springs cancels final game due to positive test for COVID-19
alert
HS Football

HS Football: Boiling Springs cancels final game due to positive test for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Boiling Springs Camp Hill Football 13 (copy)

Boiling Springs’ quarterback Colin Lunde prepares to hand off the ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Camp Hill Friday at Siebert Park, Camp Hill.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Boiling Springs football canceled its football game Friday night with Littlestown, likely ending its season prematurely.

The team's schedule indicates the game has been canceled. 

On Thursday, South Middleton School District superintendent Matt Strine sent an email to the district saying there was a high school student who tested positive for COVID-19. That student, Strine's email said, "does participate in an extracurricular activity." 

The email did not specify what activity that was, but a report by PennLive quoted Strine as saying the student is a member of the football team and "a majority of the team" will quarantine for 14 days.

COVID-19 positive student prompts urge for monitoring in South Middleton School District

An email to Strine was not immediately returned as of publication.

The Bubblers were in the midst of a resurgent season.

Coming off a winless 2019 campaign, Boiling Springs surprised many with a 4-1 regular season that was good enough to land them the third seed in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs. They lost that semifinal last week against No. 2 Wyomissing 47-7 and were set to wrap up the season this week against Littlestown.

District 3 Football: No. 2 Wyomissing's run game too much in Boiling Springs' return to postseason

The PIAA allowed teams this year, due to the pandemic, to play up to 10 games if they did not qualify for the playoffs or were knocked out early and had played less than 10 games to that point.

This is the second Boiling Springs sport to be shut down in recent weeks. The field hockey team was forced to shut down in the final week of the regular season and drop out of the District 3 playoffs, which they were set to qualify for. 

HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs to miss District 3 playoffs; South Middleton School District confirms 2 student cases

The boys soccer team is currently still scheduled to play in Saturday's Class 2A district semifinal against No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite at 7 p.m.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News