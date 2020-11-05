HS Football: Boiling Springs cancels final game due to positive test for COVID-19

Boiling Springs football canceled its football game Friday night with Littlestown, likely ending its season prematurely.

The team's schedule indicates the game has been canceled.

On Thursday, South Middleton School District superintendent Matt Strine sent an email to the district saying there was a high school student who tested positive for COVID-19. That student, Strine's email said, "does participate in an extracurricular activity."

The email did not specify what activity that was, but a report by PennLive quoted Strine as saying the student is a member of the football team and "a majority of the team" will quarantine for 14 days.

An email to Strine was not immediately returned as of publication.

The Bubblers were in the midst of a resurgent season.

Coming off a winless 2019 campaign, Boiling Springs surprised many with a 4-1 regular season that was good enough to land them the third seed in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs. They lost that semifinal last week against No. 2 Wyomissing 47-7 and were set to wrap up the season this week against Littlestown.